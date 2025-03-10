Arsenal's Premier League title hopes over? Draw against Manchester United raises more questions

Read Full Article

In a week where Arsenal put seven past PSV Eindhoven, their visit to Old Trafford on Sunday was a stark contrast. The Gunners, looking to keep their fading Premier League title hopes alive, managed only a 1-1 draw against a struggling Manchester United side, a result that all but confirmed Liverpool’s status as champions-elect.

Arsenal now sit 15 points adrift of the league leaders, with only one game in hand. Their fight for the title is effectively over, a reality that even their most ardent supporters have begun to accept. Declan Rice’s stunning equalizer late in the game provided a moment of defiance, but his celebration—taunting the United fans rather than rushing back for a winner—reflected a team that knows the race is lost.

For Liverpool, the finishing line is in sight. With only 16 points needed from their last nine games, their coronation as league champions is now a mere formality. Arsenal’s failure to claim three points at Old Trafford only served to strengthen Liverpool’s position.

United’s Struggles and Arsenal’s Missed Opportunity

On paper, this was a game Arsenal should have won comfortably. Manchester United, under the stewardship of Ruben Amorim, have endured a disjointed and frustrating season. Fans marched in protest against the Glazer ownership before kickoff, and on the pitch, their team’s limitations were evident once again.

Yet, despite United’s struggles, Arsenal couldn’t capitalize. The first half was a sluggish affair, with both teams lacking creativity. One of the few moments of quality came just before the interval when United captain Bruno Fernandes curled in a sublime free-kick past David Raya to give his side the lead.

United nearly doubled their advantage early in the second half, with Joshua Zirkzee and Noussair Mazraoui both forcing stunning saves from Raya. Arsenal’s response finally arrived in the 75th minute when Jurrien Timber teed up Rice, who swept a brilliant strike past Andre Onana to level the score.

The closing stages saw chances at both ends. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard squandered golden opportunities for Arsenal, while Raya produced a remarkable double save to deny Fernandes and Toby Collyer at the death. In the end, neither side could find a decisive breakthrough.

Where Does This Leave Arsenal?

For Arsenal, this was another frustrating night. While their young talents—Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, and the ever-impressive Rice—showed promise, the team’s lack of cutting edge in front of goal remains a glaring weakness. The need for a proven striker has never been more apparent.

The return of Bukayo Saka next month will provide a boost, but Arsenal’s best hope now is securing second place. Their performance at Old Trafford suggests that they are still a team in transition rather than one ready to dethrone Liverpool.

United’s Small Victories Amid a Season of Struggle

For Manchester United, this was one of their better results of the season. Fernandes remains their one true star, but beyond him, the team is a patchwork of inconsistency. Their defensive frailties were evident once more, but a point against Arsenal offered a glimmer of resilience in an otherwise disappointing campaign.

As the final whistle blew, neither team could claim outright satisfaction. Arsenal’s title hopes are all but extinguished, and United remain a shadow of their former selves. The season’s final chapters will be about what comes next: for Arsenal, fine-tuning their squad for a genuine title push next year; for United, another summer of rebuilding in pursuit of a return to the top.

