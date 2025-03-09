UNSTOPPABLE Mohamed Salah: Can Liverpool afford to lose their Egyptian King?

Read Full Article

Liverpool must do everything to keep Mohamed Salah, as losing him would be a seismic blow to their dominance and identity.

In the grand theater of football, few names shine as brightly as Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian maestro, with his relentless goal-scoring prowess and indomitable spirit, has carved a legacy at Liverpool that transcends mere statistics. As speculation swirls around his future, one question looms large: Can Liverpool truly afford to let go of their talisman? The answer, resoundingly, is NO. Also read: Barcelona's Camp Nou renovation: 10 photos that prove iconic stadium's transformation is well underway

A Record-Breaking Force of Nature Salah's latest heroics further cement his place among football’s elite. His recent goals against Southampton—calmly dispatched penalties—was not just another tally on the scoreboard but a landmark moment in an already historic season. With 27 goals and 17 assists in 29 Premier League matches, Salah has etched his name alongside the legends of the game. With a staggering 44 goal involvements in a single league season, Salah now stands shoulder to shoulder with Thierry Henry and Erling Haaland for the most contributions in a 38-game campaign. And with matches still to play, he looks poised to shatter yet another record, reaffirming his stature as a generational talent.

Salah also surpassed Gordon Hodgson with his 242nd and 243rd goals for the club, both from the penalty spot, in a victory over Southampton on Saturday. Since arriving from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, Salah has been a relentless force in front of goal, reaching this milestone in just 390 appearances. His remarkable tally includes 182 Premier League goals, along with contributions in the Champions League (45), FA Cup (6), Europa League (5), Carabao Cup (4), and Community Shield (1). With only Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285) ahead of him, Salah now stands as Liverpool’s third-highest goalscorer of all time.

A Legacy That Stands the Test of Time Salah's dominance isn't confined to a single campaign. His consistency across seasons has seen him record 10+ home and 10+ away goals in three different Premier League seasons—an extraordinary feat that underscores his adaptability and unyielding excellence. Furthermore, Salah has now netted more goals at Anfield than Wayne Rooney did at Old Trafford. Only two icons—Sergio Agüero and Thierry Henry—have scored more at a single stadium in Premier League history. With his latest goals, Salah has also now equaled Sergio Aguero as the fourth-highest goalscorer in Premier League history. And yet, the 31-year-old Egyptian King shows no signs of slowing down. Such milestones are testaments to Salah’s enduring brilliance and his ever-growing legend.

Liverpool’s Driving Force Salah’s influence extends far beyond numbers. He is the heartbeat of Liverpool’s attack, the catalyst behind their relentless pursuit of silverware. His two penalties against Southampton helped the Reds overturn a first-half deficit, propelling them to a 3-1 victory and extending their Premier League lead to an imposing 16 points over Arsenal. With the title now firmly within their grasp, Salah remains the engine driving Liverpool’s success. The question now isn’t whether he will break more records—it’s how many more he will set before the season ends. Also read: Carlo Ancelotti unplugged: Real Madrid boss gets candid about future, racism in Spain, Mbappe's talent & more

Can Liverpool Afford to Let Him Go? As Liverpool’s glorious 2024/25 campaign nears its climax, the club faces an unenviable dilemma. With Salah’s contract situation unresolved, footballing powerhouses across the globe are circling. The Saudi Pro League, led by Al-Hilal, has expressed persistent interest, while European giants like Bayern Munich have been linked—though recent reports suggest financial concerns may deter the German club. Liverpool’s hierarchy is unlikely to entertain any departures before the season’s conclusion. Yet, Salah’s hefty weekly wages—reportedly exceeding £350,000—pose a significant challenge. Balancing financial prudence with sporting ambition is no easy task, but in Salah’s case, letting him go could prove far more costly than keeping him.

Liverpool’s Next Move: A Decision That Defines an Era Salah is not merely a goal-scoring machine; he is the embodiment of Liverpool’s identity. His skillset, relentless work ethic, and inspirational presence extend beyond the pitch, making him a global ambassador for the club. Liverpool must tread carefully as they negotiate Salah’s future. A departure would not only leave a gaping hole in their attack but also signal the end of an era—an era marked by dominance, trophies, and unforgettable moments orchestrated by the Egyptian King. If Arne Slot is to continue his tenure on solid ground, Salah’s presence in the squad could be non-negotiable. His ability to decide games, inspire teammates, and shatter records makes him an asset beyond valuation. Simply put, replacing a player of his caliber is a near-impossible task.

The Verdict: Liverpool Must Fight to Keep Their King Mohamed Salah has given Liverpool everything—goals, victories, and memories that will last a lifetime. His departure would be more than just a loss; it would be a seismic shift in the club’s DNA. The Premier League’s Egyptian King isn’t just rewriting history; he is shaping Liverpool’s destiny. And for the Reds, letting him go without a fight would be the gravest mistake of all. The battle to retain Mohamed Salah has begun, and for Liverpool, the stakes could not be higher.

