SAFF Championship 2023: Red card to Igor Stimac during India vs Pakistan clash 'a bit harsh' - Mahesh Gwali

India assistant coach Mahesh Gawli said the red card during India's 4-0 win over Pakistan in the SAFF Championship 2023 clash might appear a bit harsh on coach Igor Stimac, but the referee had to go by the book.

Sunil Chhetri's glittering hat-trick laced India's 4-0 win over Pakistan in their opener in Bengaluru as the talisman became the second-highest Asian goalscorer in international football. Ali Daei of Iran holds the record with 109 goals from 149 matches. Chhetri has 90 strikes to his name.

"Yeah, it was an offence that if you go by the book often attracts a red card. But yeah, but then we feel that it might have been a bit harsh on the coach," said Gawli during the post-match press do.

In an unnecessary attempt to prevent a Pakistani football player from taking the throw-in, Stimac was given the boot by referee Prajwal Chhetri. The incident was not used as an excuse by Pakistan's assistant coach, Torben Philip, for his team's lacklustre performance in the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

"We did not initiate it, so I think we are on the fare side here of the incident," said Torben.

The Pakistani assistant also emphasised that their performance may have been better had they arrived in the city sooner. Only six hours before the game began, the Pakistani team arrived in Bengaluru due to immigration and visa delays that put them through the ringer.

"For sure! It (reaching Bengaluru well in advance) could have made a difference. But full credit to India for producing a good game. I am sure, our team will produce better football as the tournament progress," he added.