SAFF Championship 2023: Massive brawl breaks out between India, Pakistan players; Stimac sent off (WATCH)

During the SAFF Championship 2023 clash between India and Pakistan, a brawl between the players broke out during the rain-soaked thrilling encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

A massive brawl broke out between Indian and Pakistan football players during their high-octane SAFF Championship 2023 match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The game was poised with India leading the clash 2-0 against arch-rivals Pakistan, when a fight broke out after India head coach Igor Stimac stopped Pakistan's Abdullah Iqbal from taking a quick throw in.

Stimac was sent off as a result of the altercation between Pakistani players and head coach Shahzad Anwar, who lost their composure. Stimac disagreed with the referee's choice to award Pakistan the throw-in because he believed right back Pritam Kotal had been fouled. The heated incident took place moments before the half-time break during the SAFF Championship clash. Anwar received a warning (yellow card) as punishment for yelling insults at Stimac.

In the first-half of the encounter in Bengaluru, Sunil Chhetri scored twice to give India a 2-0 lead over Pakistan in just 16 minutes. Following Pakistan custodian Saqib Hanif's gaffe, Chhetri broke the score inside the opening ten minutes by tapping home from close range. After Anirudh Thapa's attempt that grazed Mamoon Moosa's left arm, the forward increased the advantage from the penalty spot. In the 16th minute, Chhetri scored with ease to make it 2-0 for India.

Kuwait defeated Nepal 3-1 in the opening game of the SAFF Championship earlier in the day. The Middle Eastern country, one of the two teams invited from outside the region and competing in the SAFF Championship for the first time, controlled the game from the start, launching waves of attacks to put pressure on the Nepal defenders. Nepal, on the other hand, fought valiantly to enter the final third while playing on the counter.