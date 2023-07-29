Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sadio Mane makes surprising move to Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich; medical pending

    In a surprising twist in the world of football transfers, Sadio Mane's journey takes an unexpected turn as he agrees to join Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich.

    Football Sadio Mane makes surprising move to Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich; medical pending osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 9:32 AM IST

    In a surprising turn of events, Sadio Mane's transfer from Bayern Munich to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr has officially been confirmed. The transfer saga began with a crucial meeting in Tokyo, where discussions about Mané's future took center stage. Eventually, an enticing offer of €37 million was put on the table, and negotiations on terms ensued, with the player's approval secured from his former club, Liverpool.

    As the dust settled, the final offer stood at an impressive €40 million, which not only marks the amount Bayern Munich will receive but also represents Mané's annual earnings with his new club, Al-Nassr. With terms agreed upon, the necessary paperwork will undergo scrutiny, and a medical examination is in the pipeline to finalise the transfer.

    Mané's time at Bayern Munich was filled with challenges, as his form dipped, and conflicts with coaches and teammates arose, ultimately leading to his departure. However, the move to Al-Nassr presents a fresh opportunity for the talented attacker to rediscover his magic on the field.

    Also Read: Al Ahli secures record signing of Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City

    As the football world awaits official confirmation of the transfer, fans and pundits alike are curious to see how Mané will adapt to his new surroundings under the guidance of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Senegalese star's pace, skill, and goal-scoring abilities are sure to add a new dimension to Al-Nassr's attacking prowess.

    For Liverpool, parting ways with a player of Mané's caliber is no doubt bittersweet. Still, they will likely seek to reinforce their squad and build on their future successes, while the focus for Mané now shifts to making a strong impact in the Saudi Arabian Pro League with his new club.

    As the deal inches closer to completion, supporters on both sides eagerly await the formal unveiling of Sadio Mané in the Al-Nassr jersey. While the journey may have taken unexpected turns, the stage is now set for a fresh chapter in the Senegalese star's illustrious football career.

    Also Read: Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante shine on Al-Ittihad debut

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 9:32 AM IST
