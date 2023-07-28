Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante shine on Al-Ittihad debut

    Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante marked their debut for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad with a resounding triumph in the Arab Club Champions Cup.

    Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante shine on Al-Ittihad debut
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

    In a stunning debut match for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad, the esteemed veteran striker Karim Benzema and the skillful midfield maestro N’Golo Kante, orchestrated an awe-inspiring performance that propelled the Saudi club to a resounding 2-1 triumph over Espérance Tunis in the prestigious Arab Club Champions Cup.

    Despite Espérance Tunis taking an early lead, Benzema, displaying his remarkable vision and playmaking abilities, deftly provided a sublime assist to the talented Hamdallah, resulting in a sensational equalizer in the 35th minute. Not content with merely facilitating his teammate's success, the former Real Madrid goal-machine unleashed his goal-scoring genius in the 55th minute, treating the passionate crowd to an extraordinary curling shot from outside the box, thus securing his maiden goal for the revered Al-Ittihad.

    Also Read: Lionel Messi reaches historic milestone, scoring against 100 different opponents

    Not to be overshadowed, Kanté, freshly acquired from the illustrious Chelsea, demonstrated his renowned tenacity and unwavering stability in the crucial midfield area during the exhilarating second half of the game. The dynamic French duo's instant chemistry and impeccable performances on the pitch offer a glimpse of the boundless potential that lies ahead for Al-Ittihad's aspirations in both domestic and continental competitions. With such impressive displays, fans and pundits alike are already envisioning a bright future for the team, with these two former France internationals at the helm of their footballing journey.

    As anticipation mounts for the next encounter, Al-Ittihad's followers eagerly await the challenge posed by the formidable CS Sfaxien in the forthcoming match of the Arab Club Champions Cup. With the iconic partnership of Benzema and Kanté now in full swing, expectations are soaring, and the Saudi club is poised to make an indelible mark on the footballing world.

    Also Read: Kylian Mbappe rejects Al Hilal's offer amidst speculation of free transfer to Real Madrid

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
