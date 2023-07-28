Al Ahli secures record signing of Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City

Al Ahli, the Saudi Pro League club, has successfully secured the signing of Manchester City winger, Riyad Mahrez. The Algeria international, who previously became Manchester City's record signing in 2019 after a £60 million move from Leicester City, leaves behind an illustrious legacy at the Etihad Stadium.

During his remarkable five-year stint with Manchester City, Mahrez played a pivotal role in their triumphs, lifting four Premier League titles and the prestigious Champions League, among an impressive tally of 11 major honours. The 32-year-old displayed his attacking prowess and versatility on the field, amassing an impressive total of 78 goals and featuring in 236 appearances across all competitions under the guidance of Pep Guardiola.

However, the time has come for Mahrez to embark on the next chapter of his footballing journey, as Al Ahli secured a reported £30.4 million deal with Manchester City to secure his services. This move will see Mahrez don the colours of the Saudi club, making him a significant acquisition for Al Ahli as they seek to strengthen their squad and make an impact in the domestic league and beyond.

As Mahrez prepares to make his mark in the fledgling Saudi Pro League, fans are eager to witness his trademark skills and contribution to Al Ahli's fortunes on the pitch. His proven track record of success and ability to shine on the biggest stages make him a valuable asset for his new club, and the supporters eagerly anticipate witnessing his performances in the forthcoming season.