Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Al Ahli secures record signing of Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City

    In a major football transfer move, Al Ahli has successfully secured the services of Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez. 

    Sports Al Ahli secures record signing of Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 5:32 PM IST

    Al Ahli, the Saudi Pro League club, has successfully secured the signing of Manchester City winger, Riyad Mahrez. The Algeria international, who previously became Manchester City's record signing in 2019 after a £60 million move from Leicester City, leaves behind an illustrious legacy at the Etihad Stadium.

    During his remarkable five-year stint with Manchester City, Mahrez played a pivotal role in their triumphs, lifting four Premier League titles and the prestigious Champions League, among an impressive tally of 11 major honours. The 32-year-old displayed his attacking prowess and versatility on the field, amassing an impressive total of 78 goals and featuring in 236 appearances across all competitions under the guidance of Pep Guardiola.

    However, the time has come for Mahrez to embark on the next chapter of his footballing journey, as Al Ahli secured a reported £30.4 million deal with Manchester City to secure his services. This move will see Mahrez don the colours of the Saudi club, making him a significant acquisition for Al Ahli as they seek to strengthen their squad and make an impact in the domestic league and beyond.

    Also Read: Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante shine on Al-Ittihad debut

    As Mahrez prepares to make his mark in the fledgling Saudi Pro League, fans are eager to witness his trademark skills and contribution to Al Ahli's fortunes on the pitch. His proven track record of success and ability to shine on the biggest stages make him a valuable asset for his new club, and the supporters eagerly anticipate witnessing his performances in the forthcoming season.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 5:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Positive development for England as Jofra Archer nears return for ODI World Cup osf

    Positive development for England as Jofra Archer nears return for ODI World Cup

    Football Al Nassr preparing bid for Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane, negotiations in final stages osf

    Al Nassr preparing bid for Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane, negotiations in final stages

    Cricket Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana voices disapproval of Harmanpreet Kaur's outburst osf

    Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana voices disapproval of Harmanpreet Kaur's outburst

    Tennis Novak Djokovic's retirement speculation heightens, possibly surpassing Rafael Nadal's farewell osf

    Novak Djokovic's retirement speculation heightens, possibly surpassing Rafael Nadal's farewell

    Cricket India vs Ireland 2023: Jasprit Bumrah declared fully fit for India tour of Ireland osf

    India vs Ireland 2023: Jasprit Bumrah declared fully fit for India tour of Ireland

    Recent Stories

    Date for no-confidence motion debate to be decided on July 31 gcw

    Date for no-confidence motion debate to be decided on July 31

    A Guide for Cat Owners: 7 essential tips for happy and healthy Cats MSW EAI

    A Guide for Cat Owners: 7 essential tips for happy and healthy Cats

    Hyderabadi Biriyani to Andhra Chicken Curry: 10 famous dishes of Andhra Pradesh ATG EAI

    Hyderabadi Biriyani to Andhra Chicken Curry: 10 famous dishes of Andhra Pradesh

    7 reasons why multigrain bread is best for our health LMA

    7 reasons why multigrain bread is best for our health

    Revitalize your Skin with 7 all-natural DIY Skincare Recipes MSW EAI

    Revitalize your Skin with 7 all-natural DIY Skincare Recipes

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon