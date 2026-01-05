Ruben Amorim was sacked as Manchester United head coach after 14 months due to poor results and clashes over authority. He was later spotted relaxed in Cheshire, while U18 coach Darren Fletcher became interim boss.

Portuguese football manager Ruben Amorim made his first public appearance after he was sacked by the Manchester United hierarchy on Monday, January 5. Amorin was removed from his job as a head coach just 14 months into his stint at Old Trafford, following a string of disappointing results over the past one year.

Amorim’s removal as a head coach at Manchester United came just a day after delivering a fiery speech following the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw against Leeds, Elland Road, hinting at an internal rift between him and the top hierarchy of the Old Trafford club, with tensions growing over authority, recruitment control, and long-term vision leading to the club’s decision to part ways with him.

The change of term from ‘manager’ to ‘head coach’ highlighted the internal disagreement over his role and authority at Old Trafford, with Amorim insisting that he came to Manchester United to be a ‘manager’ with full control, not just a coach, deepening the tensions with the club hierarchy, which eventually led to his dismissal from his duties.

Relieved Amorim Strolls the Streets of Cheshire

Following his sacking by Manchester United, there was no official statement or reaction from Ruben Amorim over his dismissal from the job. However, the Portuguese football manager made his first public appearance alongside his wife, Maria Joao Diogo, in Cheshire, North West England.

Amorim did not appear to be sad and dejected, but rather happy and relaxed as he was seen strolling casually through the streets and smiling while appreciating one of the photographers, who said, ‘good luck with everything’ to the sacked Manchester United head coach.

Despite being sacked from his role as manager by Old Trafford, the 40-year-old appeared to be unfazed by the developments, maintaining a calm demeanour in public without offering any verbal reaction or indication about his immediate future. The video of Ruben Amorim and his wife, Mario Jaao Diogo, happily strolling the streets of Cheshire, went viral on social media.

Under the leadership of Ruben Amorim, Manchester United had endured a difficult period marked by inconsistent performances, finishing 15th in the last season of the Premier League and failing to qualify for the Champions League, poor results, and growing unrest both on and off the pitch. At the time of Amorim’s dismissal, Manchester United are struggling for a top-4 finish as they were currently at the sixth spot with 31 points in 20 matches, 17 points adrift of the table toppers Arsenal.

As Amorim was dismissed, Manchester United has roped in U18 head coach Darren Fletcher as an interim boss of the senior team until the hierarchy finds a replacement for Portuguese manager.

What Next for Ruben Amorim?

After being sacked by the Manchester United hierarchy ahead of the team’s away match against Burnley on Thursday, January 8, Ruben Amorim is expected to take a short break before assessing the opportunity for a managerial role, with several European clubs likely to monitor his availability after his sudden exit from Old Trafford, despite 18 months remaining on his contract.

Amorim will head back home in Portugal before taking a call on his managerial future, with a return to the touchline unlikely at the end of the current season as he is expected to weigh long-term options and wait for the right project to emerge.

Apart from managing Manchester United for a short stint of 14 months, Ruben Amorim served as manager of Casa Pia, Braga B, Braga, and Sporting CP, the club that football legend Cristiano Ronaldo began his professional career. At Sporting CP, Amorim led the Portuguese club to two Primeira Liga titles, ending a 19-year league drought in the 2020-21 season and then winning again in 2023-24, while guiding deep into the European competition and establishing a strong winning record before his move to Old Trafford.

At Manchester United, Ruben Amorim was not able to replicate his success from Sporting CP, as he had a worse stint as a manager with a winning percentage of 36.52% across all competitions, with inconsistent results and internal turmoil eventually preventing him from translating his domestic success in Portugal to the Premier League.

It remains to be seen where Ruben Amorim’s next managerial chapter unfolds as he takes time away from the game before committing to a new project.