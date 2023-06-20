SHOCKING! India rejects rare opportunity to host Lionel Messi's Argentina for friendly; here's why

India have turned down a rare opportunity to welcome Lionel Messi's Argentina for a friendly during this month's international window, sending shockwave among fans of the World Cup 2022 winning team in the country.

Argentina, who bagged their 3rd world championship glory last December, had slots for two friendlies between June 12 and June 20 and were reportedly keen to play in south Asia especially given the massive support they received during their campaign in Qatar.

However, due to budget constraints and the high cost involved in hosting Messi's Argentina, the governing body of football in India had to turn down this rare request from Argentina Football Association. According to a TOI report, Messi's team would have demanded a stunning $4–$5 million (about Rs. 32–40 crore) in appearance fees.

Argentina apparently had two friendly scheduled for June, one in Bangladesh and the other in India, but neither country was able to raise the money, especially so quickly.

Instead, Argentina played a friendly against Australia in Beijing in front of a packed house of 55,000 spectators, winning 2-0. Messi scored the goal with the fastest time of his career. Argentina defeated Indonesia 2-0 in their second friendly on Sunday.

The proposal for a friendly from the World Cup champions was received by AIFF, according to the secretary general of the governing body. “The Argentina FA reached out to us for a friendly, but it was just not possible to arrange such huge sum," Prabhakaran was quoted as saying by TOI.

The AIFF secretary revealed further, “For such a match to happen here, we need backing of a strong partner. The kind of money that Argentina command is huge and we have limitations in terms of our economic situation in football."

Argentina's evident Lionel Messi factor made them one of the most sought-after teams in the world when they won the World Cup in 2022. Messi, who will play for MLS side Inter Miami next season, also missed a chance to feature in friendlies in the United States during this window as Argentina aim to capitalise on its global appeal.

Argentina and India are ranked differently, therefore the AIFF would have had to find another team to play the world champions. India is rated 101 places behind Argentina, which is now recognised as the top country in the world.

Prabhakaran admitted, "There would have been too much of a mismatch if India played Argentina."

However, the AIFF are in continued talks with Argentina FA and is hopeful that sooner or later the two nations will arrive at an understanding. "We are interested in having some sort of partnership with the Argentina FA. There is a lot of interest from Argentina, too, even from their clubs," Prabhakaran told TOI.

Hugo Javier Gobbi, Argentina's ambassador to India, sent Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan a jersey in the beginning of the year as a thank you for the state's support of Argentina during the World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina has played in India before; in 2011, Messi lead the squad to a 1-0 victory over Venezuela at the Salt Lake stadium, where 85,000 people watched before leaving ecstatic.

India would have witnessed Messi, Argentina, and Argentina as world champions for the first time this time, but at a steep price.

