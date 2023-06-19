Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi's Unbreakable Records: A legacy of footballing greatness

    Lionel Messi's incredible achievements in football have established records that are unlikely to be surpassed. Words cannot fully capture the magnitude of his talent and contributions to the sport. Despite his departure from PSG, Messi remains an exceptional and globally renowned football player, continuing to showcase his world-class abilities on the field.

    Lionel Messi's Unbreakable Records: A legacy of footballing greatness

    Messi holds the record for the most Ballon d'Or wins, with a total of 7, surpassing even his closest rival Ronaldo.

     

     

     

     

    Messi has won the most club honours, securing a total of 37 trophies throughout his career, including league titles and European competitions.

    Messi has registered the most La Liga hat-tricks, finding the back of the net at least three times in a single match on 36 occasions.

    Messi's dominance in El Clasico matches is evident, as he has scored 26 goals in clashes against Real Madrid, surpassing Ronaldo's tally.

    Messi's European Golden Shoes, awarded to the top goal scorer in European leagues, stand at an unprecedented six, achieved during his time at Barcelona.

    In a remarkable feat, Messi scored the most goals in a calendar year, reaching a mind-boggling total of 91 goals in 2012.

    Messi's impressive performance in the FIFA World Cup includes 21 goal contributions, making him the player with the most goal involvements in the tournament.

    Leaving Barcelona after scoring 672 goals, Messi holds the record for the most goals for a single club, a feat that is unlikely to be matched.

    Messi's goal-scoring prowess in La Liga is unmatched, as he has scored a staggering 474 goals, almost double the tally of the Premier League's top scorer, Alan Shearer.

    With 192 assists, Messi also holds the record for the most assists in La Liga, surpassing even Barcelona legends Xavi and Iniesta.

    In La Liga, Messi has scored the most goals in a single season, netting an incredible 50 goals in the 2011/12 campaign.

    Surpassing Javier Mascherano, Messi has become Argentina's most-capped player, currently holding 175 caps for his national team

    Messi's remarkable performance in the World Cup saw him contribute the highest number of goals, assists, and overall goal involvements, totaling 21 throughout the tournament. This exceptional feat played a crucial role in Argentina's victorious campaign in Qatar, with Messi finding the back of the net in every round of the competition.

