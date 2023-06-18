Lionel Messi declares: "I have achieved everything in Football, there's nothing left"

With a successful career that includes numerous titles, individual awards, and a recent World Cup victory with Argentina, Messi feels he has reached the pinnacle of his football journey.

Lionel Messi, the highly sought-after player in the current transfer market, had Barcelona and Al-Hilal competing fiercely for his signature before ultimately choosing a move to Inter Miami. After finalizing his move to the MLS, Messi participated in an exclusive interview with BeIN Sports, where he famously stated,

"I have achieved everything in football. There is nothing left."

Messi's perspective has undergone a significant change since his challenging first season at PSG a year ago. Despite initial doubts, Argentina went on to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Messi leading the way and being named the Player of the Tournament.

Following his World Cup triumph, Messi has amassed an impressive collection of achievements, including seven Ballon d'Or titles. He remains a strong contender for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, although he faces tough competition from Erling Haaland.

In addition to his individual accolades, Messi has secured four Champions League titles, 10 La Liga titles, two Ligue 1 titles, seven Copa Del Rey titles, and three FIFA Club World Cup titles. Now, at 35 years old, he embarks on a new challenge in North America, aiming to guide Inter Miami to success in the MLS. The club's fortunes are expected to improve significantly with Messi's arrival.