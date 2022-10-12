Revealed: What Ronaldo was thinking when benched by Man United boss Ten Hag

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has opened up about his private chats with iconic striker Cristiano Ronaldo during this period of being left on the bench by manager Erik ten Hag.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored his 700th club career goal during Manchester United's 2-1 win against Everton on Sunday, would be a relieved man.

After spending most of his time this season on the bench, the Portuguese icon finally got some considerable game time at Goodison Park. The iconic footballer made the most of his time on the field, silencing critics and perhaps sending a solid message to Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo had in July expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory. Despite being the Red Devils' highest goalscorer last season, the 37-year-old icon's wish to leave the club just a year after he made a sensational comeback reportedly sparked friction with new boss Ten Hag and the management.

Also read: Explained: Cristiano Ronaldo's unique 'sleeping' celebration after scoring 700th club career goal

Ronaldo also missed the team's pre-season tour, and after a delayed return to training, the legendary striker was deemed not game ready as the Dutchman chose to bench the Portugal talisman. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is not used to being a substitute, having spent most of his career as his team and country's legendary player. Last weekend's sight of the iconic striker warming the bench during Manchester United's 6-3 drubbing against Manchester City spoke volumes.

Although Ten Hag stated that Ronaldo was not brought on as a substitute during the Premier League clash at Etihad Stadium' out of respect for his big career', the Dutchman received sharp criticism from fans and football pundits. Most people questioned the United boss' tactics and wondered how a player of Ronaldo's stature be a second choice.

Regardless of what was being spoken, many wondered what was running through Ronaldo's mind. Former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has opened up about his private chats with the Portuguese superstar while being left on the bench by Ten Hag. The legendary centre-back has revealed that Ronaldo was not happy to watch the games from the bench but also believed he would get his chance to score goals.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo thanks CR7 universe after 700 club goals milestone; says 'United we continue'

"When I've spoken to him during this period of not playing, how calm he's been," Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel. "Obviously, there's an undertone of p***** off. But the calmness with which 'the chance will come and I score goals'. It's plain and simple, the chance will come at some point," the former United legend added.

"There's no doubt in my mind he's (Ronaldo) upset – of course, he is, but I think every professional who rates themselves and wants to play games week in, week out will have a divine right to be upset. That's a given. But then it's about what you do after and when you're given the opportunity. You don't go in and sulk. He's the quickest one off the bench when he's being asked to go on the pitch," Ferdinand remarked.

Also read: Ronaldo vs Messi: Andy Gray explains what separates Man United icon from PSG star after 700th goal

"When he goes out there, you can see there's a hunger and desire to score goals. This is all after scoring 699 goals at club level. This guy has got an obsession with beating the haters, and ramming it down their throats. That 700 was to people like Jamie Carragher and people like that who are desperate to get him out of the door," the football pundit concluded.

While it remains to be seen if Ten Hag will start with Ronaldo when Manchester United face Newcastle next in the Premier League, fans would hope that the Dutchman sees the Portuguese icon as the club's go-to striker and give him more game time.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates 700th club career goal to Man United fans; lauds team's 'great win'