RCB pacer Yash Dayal’s anticipatory bail in an alleged rape case has been rejected by the Jaipur POCSO Court. Accused of sexually exploiting a minor under the guise of aiding her cricket career, his IPL participation is now in serious doubt.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal has landed in bid trouble as the Jaipur POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act) Court has rejected his bail application in an alleged rape case ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League in March next year.

Yash Dayal has been accused of sexual exploitation by a Jaipur-based girl, who happened to be a minor at the time of the incident, reportedly between 2023 and April 2025, including an alleged encounter during the last IPL season. The victim filed the complaint at the Sanganer Sadar police station in Jaipur and alleged that the RCB pacer sexually exploited her on the pretext of building a cricket career. The girl also accused Yash Dayal of emotionally manipulating with cricket-related opportunities and future support.

However, Dayal filed a counter-complaint against the Jaipur-based girl’s allegations against him, dismissing them as false and motivated, and that the complainant misinterpreted her age, met her only in public places, and attempted to extort money from him, an argument that was presented by his legal team during the bail hearing at the Jaipur POCSO Court.

No Relief for Yash Dayal in Rape Case

During the hearing, the prosecution, alongside the counsel for the complaint, opposed the bail plea to Yash Dayal. As per the report by NDTV, Judge Alka Bansal of the Jaipur Metropolitan Court denied an anticipatory bail to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer, stating that the material that has been provided as evidence does not suggest the false implication of Dayal in the case.

The possibility of involvement of Yash Dayal in the rape case prompted the judge of the POCSO court not to grant him any relief at this stage, denying his anticipatory bail application. The case filed by Jaipur-based is currently under investigation, as the police are collecting evidence, including digital communications and hotel stay records, as the legal proceedings continue, while Dayal remains under scrutiny.

This is a major setback for Yash Dayal, who is facing another sexual harassment case filed by a Ghaziabad woman, who accused the pacer of sexual exploitation under the pretext of marriage. The FIR of the case was lodged against Dayal in Uttar Pradesh in July this year.

With two sexual exploitation cases against RCB pacer Yash Dayal, he faces immense public scrutiny from the cricketing fraternity, putting his career and public image under significant pressure. After the anticipatory bail was denied by the POCSO Court in Jaipur in an alleged rape case of a then-minor girl, Yash Dayal will have to cooperate with the ongoing investigation, while his future in domestic and IPL cricket remains uncertain.

Yash Dayal’s IPL Participation in Jeopardy

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Yash Dayal’s future, especially his participation in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, has been put in jeopardy as the denial of bail in a POCSO case for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor raises serious legal and disciplinary concerns, leaving his availability for the tournament uncertain.

With the IPL 2026 likely to take place in March next year, Dayal remains in doubt as the ongoing investigations and potential legal proceedings could prevent him from joining the tournament until the matter is resolved. The pacer was retained by the RCB for 5 crore ahead of the IPL 2026.

However, the fans and cricket enthusiasts slammed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for retaining a player who has been accused of serious sexual offence, questioning the franchise’s decision, while others urged the BCCI and IPL to take action against Yash Dayal.

In his IPL career, Yash Dayal has picked 41 wickets at an average of 33.90 and an economy rate of 9.57 in 43 matches. Dayal played an instrumental role in helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinch their maiden IPL triumph this year, defeating Punjab Kings in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in June.