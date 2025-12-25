Portugal coach Roberto Martinez says 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is still a guaranteed starter for the 2026 World Cup, praising his talent, experience and “contagious” hunger despite age and a recent ban.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez said that 40-year-old iconic striker Cristiano Ronaldo remains a crucial starter for the national side as the FIFA World Cup 2026 draws closer, saying that football legend's hunger for betterment is "contagious". The 40-year-old Al Nassr star, who scored five goals in five World Cup qualifiers appearances with his team topping their group with four victories in six, missed the final game of the qualifiers due to suspension after being handed a red card during his side's 2-0 loss to Ireland.

The 40-year-old striker was expected to miss at least one World Cup game next summer, but FIFA opted to suspend the final two matches of his three-match ban, meaning that he would play in Portugal's Group K opener at Houston on June 17 next year.

‘Talent, Experience, Attitude’ — The Three Pillars

The Portugal boss pointed out that "three pillars": experience, talent and attitude are used as measuring sticks for the selection. Even though Ronaldo will be 41 when the World Cup starts in June, the football legend seems to be meeting these three criteria in the eyes of his boss.

"Attitude. There are three pillars that we constantly analyse: talent, experience, and the attitude he can bring to the Selecao," said Martinez to Marca as quoted by Goal.com.

"That maximum demand he places on himself to be present and help is what allows the captain of the national team to always be on the roster. That hunger to be the best is contagious. 25 goals in 30 games playing as a striker shows that what he does on the field contributes a lot to the national team," he added.

Martinez took over the role from Fernando Santos in January 2023 and is about to complete his three years with the Portugal team.

Martinez on Building a 20-Year Vision for Portugal

Speaking on his time with the team, Martinez said, “I always like to work with the idea of making decisions that will be valid for the next 20 years. It is a responsibility we have. We have played 36 matches and have achieved a very good balance and great consistency.”

Martinez also spoke of the importance of consistency in team selection, saying, “At the national team level, you have three days to prepare for a match.”

“It does not make sense to change all 23 players in each squad because you lose the core concepts. We've maintained the commitment of very experienced players who love being part of the national team: Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves, Ruben Dias, Cristiano Ronaldo.”

"Furthermore, we have been able to pave the way for new talents who have come to win matches: Vitinha, Joao Neves, Chico Conceicao, Pedro Neto, Renato Veiga... Youth football in Portugal is incredible and serves as an example for other countries. I always like to highlight this. With 11 million inhabitants, it manages to produce 3-4 top-level players every year," he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)