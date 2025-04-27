Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger faces a potential 4-12 match ban after clashing with the referee during the Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona. Rudiger attempted to throw ice pack on the referee for a decision.

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger could face a lengthy match ban after his outrage against refereeing decisions during the Copa del Rey final defeat against rivals Barcelona at Estadio La Cartuja in Sevilla on Sunday, April 27.

The Copa del Rey final witnessed a fiery battle between two Spanish giants as Barcelona made a brilliant comeback in the extra time in order to clinch their record-extending 32nd title of the tournament. At the end of the 90-minute, Barcelona and Real Madrid were levelled at 2-2 after Pedri netted an equalizer for the Catalan Club in the 84th minute in order to take the match into an extra time. Until the 116th minute, the final seemed to be heading towards the penalty, where the winner would have been decided by a penalty shootout.

However, in the 116th minute, Jules Kounde emerged as the hero for Barcelona during the crucial junctures of the final as he netted a decisive goal in securing a 3-2 dramatic victory over Real Madrid. As Barcelona camp was ecstatic as they managed to win the Copa del Rey after a nail-biting extra time and decisive goal by Jules Kounde, Real Madrid players were left frustrated and furious, especially Antonio Rudiger who displayed his outburst towards the referee for his decision.

Why did Antonio Rudiger clash with referee?

Real Madrid grabbed the headlines with a controversy after Antonio Rudiger, alongside Lucas Vazquez, Jude Bellingham and Vicinus Jr for their misbehaviour towards the on-field referee. The incident took place in the extra time when referee De Burgos Bengoetxea blew the final whistle after Kylian Mbappe committed a foul on Eric García.

The referee’s decision left Real Madrid players furious as Lucas Vazquez and Vicinius Jr were spotted throwing ice packs at the referee. However, Rudiger was in a fit of rage with the referee as he was visibly angry with the decision. Visibly furious, Rudiger was unable to contain his anger as he was seen trying to throw an ice pack at the referee. The situation quickly escalated before the teammates intervened and held back him in order to avoid further escalation.

Antonio Rudiger, Lucas Vazquez, and Jude Bellingham received a red card for their actions. In another video that went viral on social media, Rudiger was shown a red card by the referee De Burgos Bengoetxea, and went back to the dugout to take the icepack, while Vinicius Jr was seen questioning the referee for the red card.

Antonio Rudiger and four other players’ behaviour towards the referee became a talking point of the Copa del Rey final as their actions sparked widespread controversy, widespread attention from the fans and experts, and football governing bodies.

Antonio Rudiger likely to afce 4-12 match ban

Antonio Rudiger’s angry behaviour and his attempt to throw an ice pack at referee De Burgos Bengoetxea could land him in big trouble.

The German star is likely to face a ban of 4 to 12 matches depending on the severity of the action. According to Carrusel Deportivo, Rüdiger’s actions might be considered a serious offense under Article 101 of the disciplinary code.

If the competition committee confirms this, it would be one of the toughest bans a Real Madrid player has received in recent years. The final decision on Antonio Rudiger’s punishment for his behaviour towards the referee is likely to be announced soon.

However, Real Madrid is expected to support Rudiger and likely appeal any suspension given to him.