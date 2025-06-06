Image Credit : Getty

Steve Nash is widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards ever, but a championship always stayed just out of reach. Over his 18 NBA seasons, Nash mesmerized fans with his vision, passing, and leadership, particularly with the Phoenix Suns.

Drafted in 1996, he won back-to-back MVPs in 2005 and 2006 and made eight All-Star appearances. Nash was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 and named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. Despite multiple deep playoff runs, the championship ring never came, but his impact on the game is undeniable.