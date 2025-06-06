About the Author Vaishnav Akash

Akash is a passionate writer and an aspiring international affairs journalist. He covers everything from WWE drama to Premier League football and NBA stories balancing facts accurately with interesting storylines. Currently pursuing a Master’s in Mass Communication, Akash has half a decade worth of experience in the field of Journalism. When not writing he’s probably decoding geopolitics or replaying a classic Steph Curry's night-night. Read More...