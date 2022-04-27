Real Madrid boss Ancelotti jokes he doesn't know who Chelsea's Rudiger is

According to reports, Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is set to put pen to paper on a four-year deal with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti refused to divulge any details over the news of Chelsea defender Antoni Rudiger's expected move to Los Blancos at the end of the season. Earlier this week, reports suggested the German is set to join the La Liga leaders on a four-year deal this summer.

However, the Italian pleaded ignorance when asked about the Blues centre-back's possible transfer by joking in a beIN Sports interview.

"Who is this? He's a Chelsea player. He's still a Chelsea player. I cannot say anything about this," Ancelotti said.

According to a Daily Mail report, Rudiger is set to put pen to paper on a four-year deal and earn more than the 230,000 pounds-per-week deal that Chelsea offered the German to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old has been a crucial cog in the wheel of the west London club since he arrived from Roma in July 2017 for 29 million pounds. Rudiger has won five trophies in Chelsea and has racked up 196 appearances for the club in all competitions. However, although the Blues tried hard to secure the defender a new deal, negotiations came to a standstill owing to the uncertainty surrounding the club's ownership.

Rudiger rejected approaches elsewhere in Europe to sign for Real Madrid, the defender's number one option since talks began in January. Manchester United, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus were all interested, but Los Blancos have been long-term admirers.

Roman Abramovich put Chelsea for sale after the Russian oligarch was hit with sanctions amid Moscow's military invasion of Ukraine. The UK government is working alongside Blues officials to find a buyer. But Rudiger is not willing to wait to decide his future.

Ancelotti was speaking after seeing his side's 4-3 defeat by Manchester City in the Champions League semifinal first leg at the Etihad, with the return leg at the Bernabeu next Wednesday.