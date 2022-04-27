Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Real Madrid boss Ancelotti jokes he doesn't know who Chelsea's Rudiger is

    According to reports, Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is set to put pen to paper on a four-year deal with Real Madrid.

    football Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti jokes he doesn't know who Chelsea Antonio Rudiger is snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 1:15 PM IST

    Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti refused to divulge any details over the news of Chelsea defender Antoni Rudiger's expected move to Los Blancos at the end of the season. Earlier this week, reports suggested the German is set to join the La Liga leaders on a four-year deal this summer.

    However, the Italian pleaded ignorance when asked about the Blues centre-back's possible transfer by joking in a beIN Sports interview.

    "Who is this? He's a Chelsea player. He's still a Chelsea player. I cannot say anything about this," Ancelotti said.

    According to a Daily Mail report, Rudiger is set to put pen to paper on a four-year deal and earn more than the 230,000 pounds-per-week deal that Chelsea offered the German to stay at Stamford Bridge.

    Also read: Chelsea legend John Terry, fans disheartened after Rudiger agrees Real Madrid move

    The 29-year-old has been a crucial cog in the wheel of the west London club since he arrived from Roma in July 2017 for 29 million pounds. Rudiger has won five trophies in Chelsea and has racked up 196 appearances for the club in all competitions. However, although the Blues tried hard to secure the defender a new deal, negotiations came to a standstill owing to the uncertainty surrounding the club's ownership.

    Rudiger rejected approaches elsewhere in Europe to sign for Real Madrid, the defender's number one option since talks began in January. Manchester United, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus were all interested, but Los Blancos have been long-term admirers.

    Roman Abramovich put Chelsea for sale after the Russian oligarch was hit with sanctions amid Moscow's military invasion of Ukraine. The UK government is working alongside Blues officials to find a buyer. But Rudiger is not willing to wait to decide his future.

    Also read:Why Benzema decided to take Panenka penalty against Man City? Real Madrid star reveals

    Ancelotti was speaking after seeing his side's 4-3 defeat by Manchester City in the Champions League semifinal first leg at the Etihad, with the return leg at the Bernabeu next Wednesday.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2022, 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Top BCCI official forcefully attending IPL meetings? Fans demand name-ayh

    'Top BCCI official' forcefully attending IPL meetings? Fans demand name

    Ravi Shastri bold suggestion to RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli - Pull out of Indian Premier League IPL 2022-ayh

    Ravi Shastri's bold suggestion to RCB's Virat Kohli - Pull out of IPL 2022

    football champions league man city vs real madrid 'Ballon d'Or for Karim Benzema' Vinicius Jr Mesut Ozil endorse star snt

    'Ballon d'Or for Benzema': Vinicius Jr., Mesut Ozil and more endorse Real Madrid star

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs SRH gujarat-hyderabad Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs SRH, Match Prediction: Can Hyderabad shoot itself to the top against Gujarat?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Riyan Parag unbeaten 56 enough for Rajasthan Royals to trounce Royal Challengers Bangalore; netizens respond-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Parag's unbeaten 56 enough for Rajasthan to trounce Bangalore; netizens respond

    Recent Stories

    RRR Watch Karishma Tanna, Terence Lewis shake a leg on Ram Charan, Jr NTR's song - gps

    RRR: Watch Karishma Tanna, Terence Lewis shake a leg on Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s song

    iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G launched in India From price to features know it all gcw

    iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G launched; From price to features, know it all

    BJPs Kirit Somaiya received minor cut in attack by Shiv Sena workers: Mumbai Police - adt

    BJP's Kirit Somaiya received minor cut in attack by Shiv Sena workers: Mumbai Police

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Elon Musk Twitter Takeover Raisina Dialogue 2022 big tech

    Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: 'Laws of India do not change depending upon who is the owner'

    Nora Fatehi looks hot in 'Dolce & Gabbana' number, Christian Louboutin heels and Dior handbag (Pictures) RBA

    Nora Fatehi looks hot in 'Dolce & Gabbana' number, Christian Louboutin heels and Dior handbag (Pictures)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals DC - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

    Video Icon