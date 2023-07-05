Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatari media reports indicate imminent Manchester United takeover; agreement expected very soon

    Reports from Qatari media suggest that a takeover of Manchester United is on the horizon, with an agreement anticipated to be reached in the near future.

    football Qatari media reports indicate imminent Manchester United takeover; agreement expected very soon osf
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 6:15 PM IST

    According to reports from Qatari media, a takeover of Manchester United could be finalised soon. Manchester United supporters have been protesting against the Glazer family for more than 18 years. However, in November, the Glazers announced their intention to explore strategic alternatives for the club, which included the possibility of a takeover.

    Since then, it has become a two-way competition to wrest control of the club from the Glazer family at Old Trafford. Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and INEOS' Sir Jim Ratcliffe have been consistently involved in the bidding process, although their offers differ significantly.

    Sheikh Jassim is seeking complete ownership of Manchester United, while Ratcliffe is aiming for a controlling stake that would reduce the influence of the Glazers on the club's decision-making.

    Recent reports from Qatar, specifically the media outlet Al Raya, suggest that Sheikh Jassim may emerge as the frontrunner to become the new owner of the club. It is stated that "the signing of the Manchester United purchase contract by the Glazer family, who currently owns the club, is expected to take place very soon"

    This development follows a vague transfer update shared by Rio Ferdinand through his YouTube channel. Fans are advised to anticipate a significant update regarding the takeover, particularly considering the questionable reporting that has surrounded the Qatar media's coverage of the Manchester United takeover saga.

