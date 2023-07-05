Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Roberto Firmino has joined the list of high-profile signings of Saudi Arabia

    Roberto Firmino, the talented forward formerly associated with Liverpool, has officially joined Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli as a free agent

    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

    On Tuesday, it was announced that Roberto Firmino, the 31-year-old forward, has become a member of Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli as a free agent. His contract with Liverpool ended at the conclusion of the previous season. Firmino has signed a three-year agreement with the Saudi team and will be playing alongside former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy at the club based in Jeddah.

    During his time at Anfield, the Brazilian forward had an impressive eight-year stint, scoring 110 goals in 361 games. Firmino achieved notable success with Liverpool, winning seven trophies, including the Champions League in 2019 and the club's inaugural Premier League title in 2020.

    In recent months, Saudi Arabian clubs have been actively recruiting prominent players, enticing them with lucrative contracts. Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January, and just this month, Karim Benzema left Real Madrid to join Al Ittihad.

    Al Ahli, the team Firmino has joined, secured the Saudi First Division League title last season and earned promotion to the Saudi Pro League for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
