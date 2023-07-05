Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's official! Mason Mount joins Manchester United from Premier League rivals Chelsea

    Manchester United has made a significant transfer move by officially signing English midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea. The 24-year-old has committed to a five-year contract and is enthusiastic about contributing to the team's quest for major trophies at Old Trafford.

    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 4:13 PM IST

    In a significant transfer move, Manchester United has secured the signing of English midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for a reported fee of £55 million ($70 million). The 24-year-old has committed to a five-year contract and expressed his excitement, stating that he is eager to contribute to the team's pursuit of major trophies at Old Trafford. Having emerged from Chelsea's youth academy, Mount boasts an impressive record of 129 Premier League appearances and 27 goals.

    "It's never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career," Mount said.

    "Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I'm joining, and I can't wait to be part of this group's drive to win major trophies."

    Mason Mount becomes Manchester United's first summer acquisition. The transfer marks the conclusion of Mount's remarkable 18-year association with Chelsea, during which he achieved notable successes including winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. Now embarking on a new chapter in his career, Mount is eager to contribute to Manchester United's pursuit of glory and aims to add more silverware to his already impressive resume.

