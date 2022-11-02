Revealed: Why Messi might ditch Barcelona, Inter Miami and extend stay at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly eager to extend Lionel Messi's contract after the 35-year-old legendary forward has rediscovered his Barcelona form in the 2022-23 season.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Legendary forward Lionel Messi's rediscovery of his FC Barcelona form in the ongoing 2022-23 football season has given Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) more reasons than one to extend his contract beyond the summer of 2023. The 35-year-old icon, linked with a return to the Catalan club and a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, is reportedly keen on staying at Parc des Princes and has a strong reason for it. Also read: Messi's resurgence: How Juventus boss Allegri views PSG star's return to form World Cup year

Image Credit: Getty Images

Messi has recorded 7 Ligue 1 goals and 4 Champions League goals this season and has been instrumental in PSG's campaign so far. Additionally, with the Argentinian superstar's connection with Brazilian forward Neymar and French sensation Kylian Mbappe, the Parisian club wants to keep the trio's magic going for them.

Image Credit: Getty Images

According to L'Equipe's Loïc Tanzi, Messi and PSG are in talks for an extension, and the Argentine wants to win a 'major' trophy in Paris, a vision that pleases the board. Having already won Ligue 1, that would imply the Champions League. Either the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner clinches the European Cup this season, or he will stay as a result. Also read: Barcelona legend Iniesta calls Messi 'No. 1' player; believes PSG star key to winning titles

Image Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, on the financial side of a possible deal, PSG's Sporting Advisor, Luis Campos, and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi are working on the financial aspect to get Messi's 'yes' before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which starts on November 20 in Qatar.

Image Credit: Getty Images