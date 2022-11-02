Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revealed: Why Messi might ditch Barcelona, Inter Miami and extend stay at PSG

    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 5:43 PM IST

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly eager to extend Lionel Messi's contract after the 35-year-old legendary forward has rediscovered his Barcelona form in the 2022-23 season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary forward Lionel Messi's rediscovery of his FC Barcelona form in the ongoing 2022-23 football season has given Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) more reasons than one to extend his contract beyond the summer of 2023. The 35-year-old icon, linked with a return to the Catalan club and a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, is reportedly keen on staying at Parc des Princes and has a strong reason for it.

    Also read: Messi's resurgence: How Juventus boss Allegri views PSG star's return to form World Cup year

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Messi has recorded 7 Ligue 1 goals and 4 Champions League goals this season and has been instrumental in PSG's campaign so far. Additionally, with the Argentinian superstar's connection with Brazilian forward Neymar and French sensation Kylian Mbappe, the Parisian club wants to keep the trio's magic going for them.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to L'Equipe's Loïc Tanzi, Messi and PSG are in talks for an extension, and the Argentine wants to win a 'major' trophy in Paris, a vision that pleases the board. Having already won Ligue 1, that would imply the Champions League. Either the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner clinches the European Cup this season, or he will stay as a result.

    Also read: Barcelona legend Iniesta calls Messi 'No. 1' player; believes PSG star key to winning titles

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, on the financial side of a possible deal, PSG's Sporting Advisor, Luis Campos, and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi are working on the financial aspect to get Messi's 'yes' before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which starts on November 20 in Qatar.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Earlier this week, a report in The Athletic indicated that Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, co-owned by legendary forward David Beckham, is increasingly optimistic about persuading Messi to sign a deal next summer. In the meantime, Barcelona would also keep a close eye on the developments, with President Joan Laporta keen on bringing the legend back to Camp Nou for one last dance. Time will tell what Messi eventually chooses as his future destination.

    Also read: Desperate Barcelona want Lionel Messi back in January; will PSG let go of their in-form star?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Will paul Pogba absence hurt France? Hugo Lloris gives ultimate response snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Will Pogba's absence hurt France? Lloris gives ultimate response

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli becomes highest run-scorer in tournament history, twitter thrilled-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Kohli becomes highest run-scorer in tournament history

    football Can Barcelona make inroads in Europa League? Here's what boss Xavi Hernandez believes snt

    Can Barcelona make inroads in Europa League? Here's what boss Xavi believes

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, ZIM vs NED: Netherlands trounce Zimbabwe by 5 wickets despite elimination-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands trounces Zimbabwe by 5 wickets despite elimination

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Dinesh Karthik retained, Axar Patel replaces Deepak Hooda as Bangladesh fields against India-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Karthik retained, Axar replaces Hooda as Bangladesh fields

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh wife Jyoti accuses him of mental harassment forcing abortion reports drb

    Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh’s wife Jyoti accuses him of mental harassment, forcing abortion: reports

    AirAsia sells its remaining equity shares in India operations to Tata-led Air India AJR

    AirAsia sells its remaining equity shares in India operations to Tata-led Air India

    Citizenship exam was difficult Prince Harry also struggled reveals Meghan Markle gcw

    Citizenship exam was difficult, Prince Harry also struggled, reveals Meghan Markle

    'Politics get discussed': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of meeting MK Stalin AJR

    'Politics get discussed': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of meeting MK Stalin

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: KL Rahul needs to get on the front foot more - Graeme Swann-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'KL Rahul needs to get on the front foot more' - Graeme Swann

    Recent Videos

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon