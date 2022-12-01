Qatar World Cup 2022: Declan Rice believes other nations must fear England 'world-class' squad

Ahead of their round of 16 cash against Senegal, Declan Rice has stated that England’s “world-class” squad deserve to be feared at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Ahead of England's Round of 16 clash against Senegal at the Qatar World Cup 2022, Declan Rice has claimed that the Three Lions 'world-class' squad deserves to be feared by other nations. The team of Gareth Southgate will take on the African champions on Sunday night after winning Group B.

While the England manager received criticism from some places following a scoreless draw with the United States, the offensive spirit displayed in victories over Iran by a score of 6-2 and Wales by a score of 3-0 has drawn attention.

Bukayo Saka has two goals, Phil Foden has one goal, and Raheem Sterling has one goal. Marcus Rashford has three goals in the tournament, which puts him level with the leaders in the hunt for the golden boot.

Although captain Harry Kane has yet to score, he has contributed three assists, and Southgate's abundance in attacking areas may make the difference.

"I think it's top, top level," West Ham skipper Declan Rice said of the England squad in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

"It's always nice to know you can bring players off the bench who can instantly change the game. Whether we're drawing 0-0 and need a freshen up up front, or we need a change in legs in midfield, or even at the back, we've got players that are world class that can come on and change the game instantly," the Englishman added.

"Throughout a World Cup you're going to need that quality. So I think it ranks really high among other squads in the tournament. Why should we not be feared? I think other nations will always look at us and think about the quality we've got in the squad. If you look at our attacking players, there are world-class, unbelievable talents across the board. Across the whole team," Rice remarked.

"There are players who have played in the biggest games, won the biggest trophies. We are one of the biggest teams here," he added.

Rice thinks the fierce competition for a spot in the starting lineup against Senegal will be good for the team.

"What's so good about our group here is we're all so supportive of each other," he said.

"So it is probably a selection headache for the manager. Whoever he picks, I know everyone will be rooting for each other. It's about a real team effort now. If you want to get to the end you're going to need a full squad. We'll be really supportive of whoever the manager picks," Rice added.

After spending time with some of the top players in the world, Rice says he wants to achieve some of their feats at the club level.

"100 per cent I want to play in the Champions League. I've been playing consistently well for my club and I feel like I really want to keep pushing. I see my friends here, who are playing Champions League and for big trophies. You only get one career and at the end you want to look back at what you've won and the biggest games you've played in," he concluded.