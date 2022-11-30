Qatar World Cup 2022: Social media rejoices as England, USA ensure pre-quarters spot

Qatar World Cup 2022: England and USA are through to the pre-quarters of the tournament with wins over Wales and Iran. Consequently, it is time for social media to rejoice.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup also confirmed its pre-quarters participants from Group B on Tuesday night. Former champion England and the United States of America (USA) are the sides to make their way into the pre-quarters, thanks to their respective successes over Wales (3-0) and Iran (1-0). Consequently, social media rejoiced in the triumphs.

As for England's game, it was played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, while it was locked goalless at half-time. In the ensuing half, Marcus Rashford opened the proceedings in the 50th minute through a direct free-kick, followed by Phil Foden the next minute through a Harry Kane assist before Marcus Rashford sealed it in the 68th through Kalvin Phillips' assistance.

FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Following the conquest, English head coach Gareth Southgate hailed Rashford and mentioned, "It has been a challenge for him. I went and saw him before the season and had a long chat with him. He had some clear ideas about what he needed to do. With his club, he's been happy with his performances this year, which showed on the training ground with us. We've got a different player here than we did at the Euros. He could have had a hat-trick in the first half, as he was getting in all the right areas. He deserved his goals."

As for the USA, it was a competitive clash at the Al Thumama Stadium. But Christian Pulisic's 38th-minute strike via Sergino Dest's assist was enough to see his side through. Wales and Iran were in contention for the pre-quarters before the clash and needed wins to see themselves through. Meanwhile, American boss Gregg Berhalter believes the sport will garner more viewers in the USA post progress into the next round.

ALSO READ: Qatar World Cup 2022 - Top 4 moments as Netherlands, Senegal seal pre-quarters berth

"I'm sure there was a bunch of people back home watching, and I think the US reporters have talked about defining this group, and it starts to take shape on these performances. You see how unified this group is, how much energy they put into every game, and along the way, there was some good soccer," reckoned Berhalter.

"That's the American spirit, and people will appreciate that at home. There's no need to project how far this team can go. It's great to be in this knockout format. We will relish it, stick together and enjoy the experience. I'm most proud of the end of the game, hanging on in there to get the win and not buckle. It is the first time in 92 years we've had two shutouts at a World Cup," Berhalter concluded.