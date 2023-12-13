Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Puma ends sponsorship deal with Israeli national football team amid all the controversy

    German sportswear giant Puma has announced its decision to terminate the sponsorship deal with the Israeli national football team, a move that follows controversy and calls for a boycott. 

    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 2:04 AM IST

    Puma has announced its decision to terminate the sponsorship agreement with the Israeli national football team. The deal, initiated in 2018, sparked calls for a boycott of the sportswear brand. On Tuesday, the German sportswear manufacturer revealed that the decision to end the partnership was made prior to the commencement of the Gaza war. As part of a strategic review conducted at the end of 2022, Puma will cease supplying the Israeli team with kits starting next year. A company spokesperson stated, "New sponsorships for two national teams, including a statement team, will be disclosed later in 2023 and 2024. Meanwhile, contracts with certain federations like Serbia and Israel are set to expire in 2024," according to a statement.

    The spokesperson clarified that these decisions align with the regular timelines for designing and developing team jerseys, as they were made in 2022.

    The original 2018 agreement with Israel had triggered calls for a boycott, with critics accusing Puma of supporting illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank through its collaboration with the Israeli Football Association, which includes teams from the occupied Palestinian territory.

    The eruption of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in October further intensified calls for boycotting products associated with Israel. The conflict began when Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, resulting in approximately 1,200 casualties, predominantly civilians. Around 240 hostages were taken, with 137 reportedly remaining in Gaza, according to Israeli officials. In response, Israel pledged to dismantle Hamas, initiating extensive bombardments and a ground offensive in Gaza, causing a reported death toll of at least 18,200 people, mainly women and children, as per the Hamas-run health ministry.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 2:05 AM IST
