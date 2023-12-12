Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Turkish football in turmoil: Referee assault sparks crisis, Super Lig matches indefinitely suspended (WATCH)

    Turkey's football is in disarray as a shocking on-field assault on referee Halil Umut Meler by Ankaragucu club president Faruk Koca plunges the Super Lig into crisis.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 9:36 PM IST

    Turkey's football faced a severe crisis on Tuesday following a shocking on-field attack on a referee by a club president, who had been considered a potential mayoral candidate for Ankara. The top-tier Super Lig took the drastic step of indefinitely suspending matches, while Ankaragucu club president Faruk Koca and two others were placed in pre-trial detention for "injuring and threatening a public official" by a court. The incident occurred on Monday night when Koca, visibly upset over a stoppage-time penalty decision, rushed onto the pitch, punching referee Halil Umut Meler after the final whistle.

    Images showed Meler with a black eye and swelling, and he claimed Koca had threatened his life. The Turkish Football Federation condemned the "vile attack," leading to the suspension of all matches. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for calm, emphasising that sports should promote peace and brotherhood, not violence. This unsettling incident sheds light on the deep-rooted passion and occasional violence in Turkish football, where the sport is intricately linked to political and social dynamics.

    The referee was rushed to the hospital after the incident and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino demands action after the whole incident.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Undefeated FC Goa and Mumbai City FC set for a thrilling showdown

