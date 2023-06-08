Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSG star Neymar offers himself to Barcelona after Lionel Messi snubs club to join Inter Miami?

    Hours after Lionel Messi snubbed Barcelona to join MLS side Inter Miami, reports have suggested PSG star Neymar has offered himself to the Catalan club.

    football PSG star Neymar offers himself to Barcelona after Lionel Messi snubs club to join Inter Miami snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    Legendary forward Lionel Messi shocked football fans worldwide on Wednesday night by snubbing a return to Barcelona and deciding to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star confirmed his club future in an interview with Mundo Deportivo stating, "I will not return to Barcelona, I will join Inter Miami."

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo fans carpet bomb Lionel Messi with memes after Argentine joins MLS side Inter Miami

    “I made the decision to go to Miami. I still haven’t closed it 100% and there are some things missing, but well, we decided to continue the journey there. The truth is that I had offers from another European team, but I didn’t even evaluate it because in Europe my idea was only to go to Barcelona. After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barça, I had to go to the American league to experience football in a different way and enjoy the day to day," Messi added.

    Given that Messi was Barcelona's top target, the La Liga champion's transfer plans are in a state of flux as a result of the Argentine's decision to sign with Inter Miami. While the Blaugrana come up with a backup plan, Neymar, a former player and PSG superstar, has reportedly offered his services to Barcelona.

    The Brazilian international is reportedly eager to secure a return to Catalonia and would be willing to cut his pay to do so, according to a report from SPORT.

    Barcelona has made it obvious that they want to add a star player to their roster this summer. The La Liga winners are looking to add a top-tier player who can have a significant impact on the pitch, and Messi had been targeted for that position.

    Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez had prepared his team for the upcoming season with the captain of Argentina. However, it was not to be as the 35-year-old decided to join Inter Miami despite the club's lack of assurances on his registration.

    Also read: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami: Did David Beckham ruin Barcelona & Al-Hilal's party during World Cup 2022 itself?

    The Blaugrana now have the chance to re-sign Neymar, who is prepared to leave PSG this summer, as the Messi option is no longer an option.

    Between 2013 and 2017, the 31-year-old spent four years at Camp Nou before departing for PSG in a transfer that set a global record and cost 222 million euros. The Brazilian has not always had easy sailing in the French city, and this summer a breakup is in the cards.

    Neymar is prepared to reduce his compensation, but Barcelona may discover that PSG's demands are beyond their means considering that the Brazilian still has two years left on his deal with the Ligue 1 winners.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 3:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Centurion Travis Head reveals how it feel like to bat with Steve Smith osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Centurion Travis Head reveals how it feel like to bat with Steve Smith

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Disappointed Ravi Shastri slams India for lacking positive mindset by opting to field snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Disappointed Ravi Shastri slams India for lacking positive mindset by opting to field

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Mhambrey defends move to not pick Ashwin; says decision was based on conditions osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Mhambrey defends move to not pick Ashwin; says decision was based on conditions

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli lauds Steve Smith as best Test batter of this generation Cricket

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli lauds Steve Smith as best Test batter of this generation

    Football Lionel Messi reveals why he snubbed Barcelona and real reason opt for MLS side Inter Miami osf

    Lionel Messi reveals why he snubbed Barcelona and real reason to opt for MLS side Inter Miami - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    National Best Friends Day: From Deepika-Ranbir to Ananya-Sara- 7 B'town besties setting 'friendship' goals ADC

    National Best Friends Day: From Deepika-Ranbir to Ananya-Sara- 7 B'town besties setting 'friendship' goals

    The Expendables 4 Trailer OUT Sylvester Stallone final appearance in action-packed franchise MAH

    The Expendables 4 Trailer OUT: Sylvester Stallone’s final appearance in action-packed franchise

    Love Mangoes? Here are 7 tasty mango salad recipes vma

    Love Mangoes? Here are 7 tasty mango salad recipes

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Centurion Travis Head reveals how it feel like to bat with Steve Smith osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Centurion Travis Head reveals how it feel like to bat with Steve Smith

    Did you know 7 Maruti Suzuki models were among 10 best selling cars in May Baleno Swift Creta Nexon see full list here gcw

    Did you know 7 Maruti models were among 10 best-selling cars in May?

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon