Premier League top-4 race: Arsenal's Arteta gears up for 'roller-coaster' ride

Ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash against Wolves, the north London club's manager Mikel Arteta is gearing up for a 'roller-coaster' ride as the race to clinch a spot in next year's Champions League gathers momentum.

Five English clubs - Manchester United, West Ham, Arsenal, Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur - are separated by seven points and will look to seal their berth in the league's fourth spot. Manchester City is leading with 63 points, with Liverpool in second with 57 points and Chelsea in the third spot with 50 points.

The Gunners, who last played the 2016-17 Champions League season, will be desperately hoping to qualify for Europe's elite football competition next season. Though Mikel Arteta admitted that he missed the competition, the Spaniard remains focused on the job at hand.

Addressing the media ahead of Thursday's game at Emirates Stadium, Arteta said, "I think it's going to be a bit of a roller-coaster. There are moments when a team opens a gap and then (others) catch up. You see, the fixtures we all have to play, and they're extremely tricky."

"The players know what every game means for us. We know where we are. That race is going to be right until the end. There are a lot of clubs involved. You see different results than expected. Points at home will be crucial," the Arsenal boss added.

The 39-year-old, who took charge of the north London club in 2019 after assisting Pep Guardiola's Manchester City for three years, also spoke about recent reports that claimed Arsenal is looking to extend his contract. Arteta's current deal does not expire until the end of next season.

"I am really happy here. My aim is just to build with the club a winning team, a team that people enjoy watching, that they identify with," the Spaniard said.

The Gunners will face Wolves for the second time this month after December's fixture was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Arsenal beat them 1-0 on February 10, but Bruno Lage's side has clinched five wins of their past six league games.

Arteta said about the Wolves, who have the second-best defensive record in the division, "The work the manager and coaching staff are doing is exceptional. They have a really clear way of playing. They have a competitive team. It's really hard to beat them, and it will be tough on Thursday."

