Havertz over Lukaku as Chelsea's frontman? Football pundits have their say

Thomas Tuchel's decision to bench Lukaku in Tuesday's Champions League clash appeared to work for Chelsea, as Havertz's impressive run in his false nine role continued.

Chelsea's Champions League defence is alive and kicking after the Blues registered an emphatic 2-0 win over Lille on Tuesday's last-16 first-leg tie. A two-goal advantage for the defending champions means progression to the quarter-finals is at a touching distance unless they suffer a setback in France next month.

Last night's clash saw German forward Kai Havertz and American midfielder Christian Pulisic score for Chelsea, sparking excitement among fans at Stamford Bridge. However, on the night that saw the Blues display more attacking verve, questions were also raised over striker Romelu Lukaku's future.

When Tuchel was asked about Lukaku's omission, he said, "I felt him a little bit tired. He looked a little exhausted, and you have to consider that he's played a lot."

The Belgian had seven touches on Saturday's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace and none on Tuesday. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's decision to bench the club's 98 million pounds record signing appeared to work for the world champions, as Havertz's impressive run in his false nine role continued.

Havertz, who scored Chelsea's Champions League-winning goal last year and netted the FIFA Club World Cup winner, has been pegged as the west London club's best option as a striker. And that argument only strengthened on the back of his performance against Lille.

The German displayed the guile and energy that Lukaku has failed to produce since his move from Inter Milan last summer. Havertz's game-play has offered variety to Chelsea's attacks, with several football pundits now believing that he is a better fit for Tuchel's team than the Belgium international.

"If you have to force it, then it probably doesn't fit," was a message Lukaku had posted on Snapchat recently, raising concerns if it was a comment on his Chelsea predicament. The Belgian has endured a difficult season at Stamford Bridge, scoring five goals in 17 Premier League games.

"Impressive Havertz points the way for Lukaku"

Sky Sports' Adam Bate opines that the decision to bench Lukaku for Blues Champions League win over Lille only adds to the scrutiny of the 28-year-old striker's struggles at Stamford Bridge.

The football pundit said, "Under the lights with a trophy to defend, Thomas Tuchel stopped trying to force it. Instead, he reverted to the forward who scored the winning goal for Chelsea in the Champions League final in May. The forward who scored the winning goal for Chelsea in the Club World Cup final in Qatar as recently as last week. Kai Havertz delivered again."

Following Tuesday's win, Thomas Tuchel expressed pleasure over the German's performance. "I am really pleased for Kai. His effort, work rate and the volume and areas of the pitch that he covers for us are immense and very good. He is never shy of defending," the Chelsea boss added.

Adam Bate believes that although Tuchel may have highlighted Havertz's defensive work, it is time to start calling the 22-year-old sensation a striker. "This is no false nine. He comes short, and he vacates the space, but he also runs in behind, and he scores goals that any forward - Lukaku included - would love to score," Bate added.

Thierry Henry slams Chelsea for signing Lukaku

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slammed Chelsea boss Tuchel and questioned his decision to sign Lukaku last summer. Henry, who is currently Belgium's assistant coach, told CBS, "Right from the start, I raised a question to myself, would he fit into this team?"

"As a coach, when you go and get Lukaku, you will have to make him adapt to how you play, or you change your way to suit him. I didn't think that would happen. For Rom to adapt to the way Chelsea play, it takes time, it's not an easy one," Henry added.

"Is it normal that he only has seven touches [against Crystal Palace]? No, that's also not normal, regardless of whether the coach likes you or not. That shouldn't happen. They need to move forward on that, but it's a tough one to read. I'll be honest with you. I don't know how that happens in 90 minutes. But what's the solution?" the Arsenal great remarked.

"The solution is for him to find a solution to make sure he can adapt to the way they play. They like to press, be active and change the front three. He likes to stay in the middle, so it makes it very difficult for him to adapt to the situation. But again, why did you go and get him?" Henry concluded.

Former England manager, Fabio Capello, too gave his verdict on Lukaku's recent struggles stating that the Belgian striker is struggling because Chelsea play a different type of football with lot of short passes. “Lukaku fit perfectly into [Antonio] Conte’s counter-attacking style at Inter, because there were lots of spaces, he had this physical strength and pace that allowed him to flatten the defenders in Serie A,” Capello told Sky Sport Italia.

"However, Chelsea plays this very different type of football with lots of short passes and Lukaku does not have the same spaces to move in. He also finds that in England, the defenders have a similar physicality to him and hold out more. Lukaku had this power and space to run at defenders and turn the game around," Capello added.

Meanwhile, former Scottish footballer Ally McCoist said Lukaku's omission from Tuesday's clash did not come as a surprise and heaped praises for Havertz. "I wasn't surprised Lukaku didn't start. I was staggered by his seven touches against Crystal Palace. The style of the team doesn't suit him. However, he has to show more, link up better and take part in the game. Kai Havertz looked lively," the former Sunderland striker said.

Not just football pundits and former legends, but Chelsea fans too have joined this debate, with several taking to Twitter to voice their appreciation for Havertz and frustration over Lukaku.