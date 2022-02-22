De-escalating Russia-Ukraine situation more important than a Champions League game, says Man United boss

UEFA is considering moving this season's Champions League final away from St Petersburg in response to the threat of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

UEFA is under immense pressure to move this season's Champions League final away from Saint Petersburg amidst escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The 68,000-capacity Gazprom Arena is now under review for the May 28 final, with the governing body stating it is monitoring the situation very closely.

Amidst the ongoing discussion over the change of venue, Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick on Tuesday made a strong statement, stating that de-escalating the Russia-Ukraine situation is more important than a Champions League game.

Addressing the media ahead of the Red Devil's last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid, the German stated, "It is still a long way until the final. If we are to have a chance, we need to beat Atletico Madrid first, and we are fully aware this is not the easiest of all draws that we could get. What would happen then is something for UEFA and maybe even for some politicians to decide upon."

"We all hope, not only in England but the whole of Europe if not in the rest of the world, that things would de-escalate. Nobody would be interested in a war within Europe. This is more important actually than a Champions League game," Rangnick added.

Earlier today, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be stripped of hosting rights following the 'renewed invasion' of Ukraine. Johnson's comments came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the Donbas, eastern Ukraine, as independent states.

Four English clubs – Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United – are in the last 16 of the Champions League this season. It appears that politics around Russia hosting the elite football competition's final has gained momentum.

Speaking after announcing new sanctions on Russian banks and wealthy individuals, Johnson told the House of Commons, "A Russia that is more isolated, a Russia that has pariah status – no chance of holding football tournaments in a Russia that invades sovereign countries.

"A Russia that is engaged in a bloody and debilitating conflict with a fellow Slav country. What an appalling result for President Putin. I hope that he steps back from the brink and does not conduct a full invasion," the UK PM added.

UK's Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries also questioned Moscow's legitimacy to hold major sporting events. In a tweet, Dorries said, "I have serious concerns about the sporting events due to be held in Russia, such as the Champions League Final, and will discuss with the relevant governing bodies.

"We won't allow President Putin to exploit events on the world stage to legitimise his illegal invasion of Ukraine," Dorries added.

UEFA has experienced a similar situation in the past, as the last two editions of the showpiece event were relocated to Portugal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2021 final, which saw Chelsea defeat Manchester City, was to be played in Saint Petersburg but was eventually played in Porto. 2020 final was moved from Istanbul to Lisbon, where Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain.

In a statement, European football's governing body said, "UEFA is constantly and closely monitoring the situation. At present, there are no plans to change the venue. UEFA is in close contact with the national associations and clubs concerned. At present, all matches are planned to take place as scheduled."

Wembley will be a possible alternative venue for the May 28 final if Saint Petersburg is stripped of hosting rights, although League Two and Championship play-off finals are set to be played at the stadium over that weekend.

The Champions League last-16 round continues this week as defending champions Chelsea host Lille on Tuesday, while Manchester United travel to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Chelsea and United will hope to follow Manchester City and Liverpool in registering first-leg leads, after Pep Guardiola's side thrashed Sporting Lisbon 5-0 and Jurgen Klopp's men beat Inter Milan 2-0 last week.

If Ralf Rangnick hopes to win silverware during his tenure as Manchester United's manager, it can only be by clinching the club's fourth European championship. The Red Devils have already experienced a shocking exit from FA Cup but appear to be on the road to recovery in the Premier League with a spot in the top 4 still possible. Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's firing, United has grabbed 25 points from 12 games, taking the Red Devils from sixth to fourth.