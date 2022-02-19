  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cat assaulter Kurt Zouma returns for West Ham against Newcastle; shamed again

    Newcastle fans held inflatable cats and taunted defender Kurt Zouma with songs as he played for West Ham in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

    football premier league Cat assaulter Kurt Zouma's returns for West Ham against Newcastle shamed again
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Feb 19, 2022, 6:57 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Newcastle fans held inflatable cats and taunted defender Kurt Zouma with songs as he played for West Ham against Newcastle United in their Premier League clash on Saturday. 

    The Frenchman had sparked a massive public outrage after a video of him abusing his cat at his Essex home went viral earlier this month. The horrific incident, filmed by his brother Yoan, led to the Zouma's cats being taken away by the RSPCA, and the defender was fined 250,000 pounds.

    Ahead of Saturday's clash, West Ham boss David Moyes said that he believed Zouma was 'really disappointed' with his actions. Zouma has apologised after the video went viral amidst calls for prosecution and suspension.

    Also read: After cat kicking video, will France's Kurt Zouma miss Qatar World Cup 2022?

    Zouma was pulled out of last week's 2-2 Premier League draw at Leicester City due to a stomach bug, but Moyes insisted the defender should focus on football as he deals with the ramifications of the video.

    "He's better, but it's taken him a couple of days to get over it. He had a quite bad illness," Moyes told reporters. 

    "He's trained the last couple of days, so I'm hoping that he'll be available. I think he's probably really disappointed about what he's done, and he's thinking about it a lot, no doubt, but overall we have tried to get him to move on," the West Ham manager added.

    "He's really well-liked here amongst the supporters with the performances he's put in throughout the season already, so hopefully, he can focus on his football, and we'll give him as much support as we can until we get him right back to his best," Moyes concluded.

    Also read: Kurt Zouma could face 4 years jail-term in France for kicking cat; call for suspension grows

    The 27-year-old France international, who started today's clash against the Magpies, felt the brunt of the recent outrage, with fans booing him every time he touched the ball. The away fans of Newcastle United also chanted, "Heyyyyyy, Hey Zouma, Oooh, Aahh, I wanna know, how you kicked that cat." Outraged football fans also took to Twitter to express their displeasure over Zouma continuing to be part of the West Ham line-up.

    However, there were a few voices who came out in support of Zouma, with several West Ham fans hoping the defender ends up scoring a goal in the clash to end the ongoing drama over the cat-abusing video.

    The Hammers are in desperate need of a win to keep their top-four hopes alive. A win will take West Ham temporarily up to fourth in the league, one point above Manchester United.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2022, 6:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Sri Lanka series: Indian cricket fans welcome Rohit Sharma as new Test captain

    IND vs SL series: Indian cricket fans welcome Rohit Sharma as new Test captain

    IND vs SL series: Jasprit Bumrah appointed as T20 & Test vice-captain

    IND vs SL series: Rohit Sharma appointed Test captain; Bumrah to be vice-captain

    football premier league Manchester City tried to sign Harry Kane four times reveals Pep Guardiola

    Manchester City tried to sign Harry Kane four times, reveals Pep Guardiola

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I match report: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant hand India series win; Twitter celebrates-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Kohli, Pant hand India series win; Twitter celebrates

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: The Undertaker to be inducted into 2022 Hall of Fame, fans delighted-ayh

    WWE: The Undertaker to be inducted into 2022 Hall of Fame, fans delighted

    Recent Stories

    Watch Ajay Devgn Rahim Lala give Alia Bhatt Gangubai title of Mafia Queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi drb

    Watch Ajay Devgn’s Rahim Lala give Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai title of Mafia Queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Ukraine crisis: Putin launches nuclear drills, hypersonic supersonic Kinz missiles-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Putin launches nuclear drills, hypersonic supersonic Kinz missiles

    Ananya Panday Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to go on floors from March drb

    Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' to go on floors from March

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP, says hurried bail granted to Ashish Mishra-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP, says hurried bail granted to Ashish Mishra

    India vs Sri Lanka series: Indian cricket fans welcome Rohit Sharma as new Test captain

    IND vs SL series: Indian cricket fans welcome Rohit Sharma as new Test captain

    Recent Videos

    UP Elections 2022 BJP first party in India to bring sign language in poll campaign videos

    BJP first party in India to bring sign language in poll campaign videos

    Video Icon
    PM Modi can make the impossible, possible: Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders-dnm

    PM Modi can make the impossible, possible: Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Thinking about winning the games - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on KBFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Thinking about winning the games, never about the record - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru: Everyone was thinking about how NEUFC hasn't won in a long time - Khalid Jamil on BFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyone was thinking about how NEUFC hasn't won in a long time - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    India to host first IOC session in 40 years in 2023; delegation says huge honour-ayh

    India to host first IOC session in 40 years in 2023; delegation says huge honour

    Video Icon