Cristiano Ronaldo trolls his and Lionel Messi's ex-teammate Sergio Ramos over Instagram milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo, an emblematic figure in Portuguese football, has recently engaged in light-hearted banter on the social media stage. The subject of his playful jesting was none other than Sergio Ramos, a former teammate of both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. As the standout athlete on Instagram with a colossal following of over 600 million, Ronaldo couldn't resist seizing the opportunity to rib Ramos, who was celebrating his achievement of reaching the 60 million followers milestone.

Ramos, a football luminary with stints at distinguished clubs like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, commemorated this milestone with a buoyant message: "Our journey began in 2014, and astonishingly, we now stand at the strong count of 60 million followers." This message carried an implicit nod to the camaraderie and shared experiences he had with both Messi and Ronaldo during their club-level partnerships.

Never one to let a playful exchange go amiss, Ronaldo playfully quipped in response to Ramos, "You'll need another zero to catch up with me!" This playful rejoinder was punctuated by a cry-laughing emoji, underscoring the friendly tone of their exchange.

Ramos, showcasing his own wit, retorted with a humorous acknowledgment of Ronaldo's knack for dramatic comebacks during pivotal match moments: "Don't get overly confident, Cris. A specialist in comebacks... minute 93 & more hahaha. By the way, don't forget to participate—you've got to use the #."

This light-hearted interaction holds significance, especially as Ramos finds himself in a free-agent status after departing Paris Saint-Germain at the close of the 2022-23 season. Speculation swirls around his next destination, with rumours pointing towards a potential reunion with Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League or joining forces with Messi in Major League Soccer. Yet, the Spanish defender's ultimate decision remains undisclosed.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is embarking on his second season with Al-Nassr, a prominent Saudi Pro League club. His recent triumph in the Arab Club Champions Cup, where Al-Nassr emerged victorious against Al-Hilal, marked a significant milestone as he secured his first trophy with the club.

In a parallel realm, Lionel Messi's prowess in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami is nothing short of remarkable. With an impressive tally of 9 goals in 6 games, Messi's extraordinary goal-scoring aptitude has been a pivotal driving force in propelling Inter Miami towards the Leagues Cup final stage.