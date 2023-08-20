Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylian Mbappe makes impactful return; scores crucial goal for PSG in 2023/24 season opener

    Kylian Mbappe wasted no time in making his mark upon his return to PSG, finding the net just 13 minutes into his comeback.

    Football Kylian Mbappe makes impactful return; scores crucial goal for PSG in 2023/24 season opener osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 20, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

    During the course of this summer, there emerged a distinct period where the mere possibility of witnessing Kylian Mbappe donning the PSG jersey once more seemed incredibly remote. Nevertheless, as the calendar turned to August 19, a remarkable twist of fate unfolded, leading to the reintegration of the French prodigy into Luis Enrique's PSG squad. With a sense of anticipation hanging in the air, Kylian Mbappe emerged from the bench in the 51st minute during PSG's exhilarating encounter against Toulouse in the Ligue 1 arena.

    In a display of his undeniable prowess, it took an astonishingly brief span of just 13 minutes for Mbappe to make his presence felt in the proceedings. Exhibiting his trademark flair and agility, Mbappe was cunningly brought down within the confines of the penalty box. The resounding echo of the referee's whistle was swiftly followed by a meticulous review from the VAR, a technological sentinel of fairness. As the tension mounted, Kylian Mbappe gracefully stepped forward to undertake the responsibility that lay ahead – the opportunity to transform the scoreboard and hand his team a decisive advantage. With a calm demeanour that belied the weight of the moment, he accurately dispatched the penalty kick, propelling the ball past the vigilant goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

    This electrifying goal not only marked a turning point within the match but also served as a defining milestone for PSG in the nascent stages of the 2023/24 season. The net bulged, the crowd erupted, and the arena pulsated – all bearing testament to the brilliance of Kylian Mbappe, who seized the occasion with unwavering determination.

    Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo trolls his and Lionel Messi's ex-teammate Sergio Ramos over Instagram milestone

    In a world where attempts to obscure his brilliance from the limelight might be undertaken, Kylian Mbappe has consistently demonstrated his innate ability to find his way back to center stage. It's a narrative that reverberates with his unyielding talent and the magnetic allure of his playing style. As the course of the season unfolds, one thing remains unequivocally clear – Kylian Mbappe's journey is an enchanting story that continues to captivate hearts and ignite passion on the pitch.

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Muhammad Waseem and Asif Khan lead UAE to a sensational victory over New Zealand in second T20I osf

    Muhammad Waseem and Asif Khan lead UAE to a sensational victory over New Zealand in second T20I

    Cricket South Africa vs Australia 2023: Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc ruled out with injuries osf

    South Africa vs Australia 2023: Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc ruled out with injuries

    Football Liverpool sign Wataru Endo from Stuttgart on 4-year deal; will the defensive midfielder be a game changer? osf

    Liverpool sign Wataru Endo from Stuttgart on 4-year deal; will the defensive midfielder be a game changer?

    500 kms! That's how much Virat Kohli has ran for India between wickets in 15 years snt

    500 kms! That's how much Virat Kohli has ran for India between wickets in 15 years

    Cricket Jasprit Bumrah aims for remarkable T20I feat in Ireland series return osf

    India vs Ireland 2023: Jasprit Bumrah aims for remarkable feat in the T20I series

    Recent Stories

    Russia Luna 25 suffers technical glitch in pre moon landing move gcw

    Russia's Luna-25 suffers technical glitch in pre-Moon landing move

    Who is Banita Sandhu? Meet AP Dhillon's girlfriend, know all about the diva RBA

    Who is Banita Sandhu? Meet AP Dhillon's girlfriend, know all about the diva

    Rajinikanth visits Yogi Adityanath's home in Lucknow and touches CM's feet; video goes viral RBA

    Rajinikanth visits Yogi Adityanath's home in Lucknow and touches CM's feet; video goes viral

    Chandrayaan 3 Vikram Lander second and final lunar deboosting successful Moon landing on August 23 gcw

    Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander's second and final lunar deboosting successful; Moon landing on August 23

    Cricket Muhammad Waseem and Asif Khan lead UAE to a sensational victory over New Zealand in second T20I osf

    Muhammad Waseem and Asif Khan lead UAE to a sensational victory over New Zealand in second T20I

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon