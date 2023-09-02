In a thrilling Premier League encounter, Erling Haaland's brilliant hat-trick propelled Manchester City to a pulsating victory, maintaining their flawless start to the season. However, this remarkable win was not without its share of controversy, adding intrigue to an already captivating match.

As the first half progressed, the hosts managed to regain the lead, with Nathan Aké rising high to head in Phil Foden's well-placed corner. However, the Fulham camp expressed their discontent with VAR's decision to validate the goal. They argued that Manuel Akanji, who was positioned in an offside stance, obstructed Bernd Leno's view of the ball, adding a layer of controversy to the encounter.

In the second half, it was the Erling Haaland show as he notched two more goals, effectively sealing the deal for Pep Guardiola's side. Haaland's first came from close range, as he clinically dispatched the ball into the bottom corner after a precise setup by Álvarez.

But Haaland's historic moment came with his second goal of the half, a penalty kick that propelled him into the annals of Premier League history. Surpassing the likes of Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer, Haaland became the fastest player to reach the 40-goal milestone in the Premier League.

As the game reached its conclusion, Haaland once again found the back of the net, completing his scintillating hat-trick by converting Sergio Gomez's well-timed cut-back.

This victory catapulted Manchester City back to the summit of the Premier League standings, with an impressive tally of 12 points from their opening four matches. However, the 'controversial' aspects of the win are sure to spark debates and discussions in the days to come.

