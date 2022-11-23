'Future of Spain is bright': Fans in 7th heaven after Gavi, Torres & Co. thrash Costa Rica in World Cup 2022

2010 champions Spain kickstarted their Qatar World Cup 2022 campaign with an impressive 7-0 win against Costa Rica on Wednesday, sparking massive jubilation among fans of La Furia Roja.

It was raining goals and records at Doha's Al Thumama Stadium as Spain kickstarted their Qatar World Cup 2022 campaign with a sensational 7-0 win against Costa Rica on Wednesday. On a day La Furia Roja became the 6th nation to reach 100 goals in the showpiece tournament's history, fans also witnessed the country's future footballing icons glitter like gold.

Luis Enrique's got their World Cup 2022 campaign off in style by scoring three goals in the first 31 minutes of the clash. Goals from Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and a penalty kick from Ferran Torres in the first half of the game were enough for football enthusiasts to gauge the final scoreline.

Also read: Spain becomes 6th country to score 100 World Cup goals; which other nations have achieved historic feat

In the second half, Torres took advantage of sloppy Costa Rican defending to sweep home his second striker in the game. In the 74th minute, Gavi created history by becoming the youngest goalscorer at a World Cup since Pele in 1958. At 18 years and 110 days, the Barcelona young gun also became the youngest goalscorer for his country at World Cup.

Carlos Soler, who had just come on, scored as soon as Navas parried a Nico Williams cross to make it six, and Alvaro Morata, who had just played a one-two with Olmo around the area, added the final goal in stoppage time to seal the triumph. Spain will play Germany in their second World Cup 2022 game on Sunday after recording their most significant victory.

Also read: Gonda is the new Ochoa! Meme fest after Japan goalie's heroics against Germany in World Cup 2022 wins hearts

La Roja's fans were in seventh heaven after Spain's emphatic 7-0 win against Costa Rica in the Gulf nation, with several supporters raving over the likes of Gavi, Ferran Torres, Pedri, Ansu Fati, etc., who are the stars of the future.

"The future for Spain is bright," noted FIFA in its official handle. "Spain got a team or generational talent. Pedri Gavi. Ferran Torres is stepping up. Love to see it. Barcelona players representing," noted a fan on Twitter.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on the microblogging site: