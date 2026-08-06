Jos Buttler became T20 cricket's all-time leading run-scorer, surpassing Kieron Pollard in The Hundred. The England star tipped Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to one day break his record and credited his determination for rediscovering his best batting form.

England’s star batter Jos Buttler has achieved the summit of history, surpassing legendary all-rounder Kieron Pollard to become the leading run-scorer in the history of T20 cricket. Buttler accomplished this historic feat during the Manchester Super Giants’ nine-wicket win over Welsh Fire in The Hundred at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, August 5.

The 35-year-old played an unbeaten knock of 51 off 20 balls, including 6 sixes and 2 fours, at an impressive strike rate of 255, while forming an unbeaten 87-run partnership with the opener Tim Seifert, who scored 62 off 36 balls, to help Manchester SG chase down a 156-run target with 31 balls to spare or in 69 balls.

Before walking out to bat, Jos Buttler was just 21 runs short of surpassing Kieron Pollard’s record of 14803 T20 runs, which he comfortably achieved, cementing his status as one of the most prolific and destructive white-ball players in the history of the sport.

Also Read: Jos Buttler surpasses Kieron Pollard, becomes leading T20 run-getter

Jos Buttler Backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Break the Record

As Jos Buttler etched his name in the history of T20 cricket by becoming the all-time leading run-scorer, the English star made headlines not just for his record-breaking achievement, but also for his high praise of young Indian sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Manchester Super Giants’ victory over Welsh Fire, the former England captain humourously and graciously predicted that the 15-year-old prodigy would eventually come for his record, given the immense potential he has already displayed across domestic and franchise circuits.

“Yeah, it's really cool actually to think you've got the most T20 runs out of everyone,” Buttler said.

“Someone will surpass it one day, and his name's probably Sooryavanshi. But no, it's a proud moment,” he added.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already been making waves in T20 cricket with his record-shattering performances, including his phenomenal displays in the Indian Premier League for the Rajasthan Royals, where he became the youngest Orange Cap holder.

In 40 T20 matches, Sooryavanshi has already amassed 1670 runs, including 4 centuries and 8 fifties, at an average of 42.82 and an impressive strike rate of 216.32.

Buttler Credits Determination for Reviving His Best Batting Form

Speaking on his batting form after becoming the leading run-getter in T20 cricket, Jos Buttler said he never lost the determination to overcome his lean patch and believes he is currently batting as well as he ever has.

“Funny how quickly cricket can change. One day you're the dog, one day you're the lamppost. A few months ago I was struggling for form. And then, in the last few weeks especially, I probably feel like I'm batting as well as I ever have. It's been a lot of fun,” the former England white-ball captain said.

“You've only ever got two options. You either give up, or you've got the energy to keep going and try to rediscover your form. So that's all the things I've been focusing on. I've had energy and determination to try and get back there, and that's what I've done,” he added.

In his T20 career, Jos Buttler has amassed 14833 runs, including 9 centuries and 106 fifties, at an average of 35.48 and a strike rate of 147.24 in 522 matches. In the ongoing The Hundred season, the English star batter has aggregated 277 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 92.33 and a strike rate of 178.70 in 6 matches.

Also Read: ‘International Cricket is not IPL’: Ajinkya Rahane Gives Reality Check to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi