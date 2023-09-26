Mumbai City FC relocates AFC Champions League match against star-studded Al-Hilal to Navi Mumbai

Mumbai City FC has made a venue change for their upcoming AFC Champions League group stage match against Al Hilal. Originally scheduled to take place at Pune's Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex stadium on November 6, the match will now be held at Navi Mumbai's Dr DY Patil stadium on the same date.

In their opening AFC CL fixture, Mumbai City FC faced a 0-2 defeat against Iran's FC Nassaji Mazandaran in Pune. Meanwhile, Al Hilal commenced their AFC CL 2023-24 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Uzbek club Navbahor FC.

Al Hilal, boasting a rich history in the AFC Champions League, features a star-studded lineup that includes Neymar, Aleksander Mitrovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Ruben Neves. This Saudi Arabian team will pose a significant challenge for Mumbai City FC, who began their Indian Super League (ISL) season with a 2-1 victory over NorthEast United FC.

Prior to their match against Al Hilal in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai City FC will travel to face Navabhor and Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League. They aim to bounce back after the initial defeat and improve their prospects of advancing to the next round.

Fans can pre-register for tickets for the home game against Al Hilal, with the process starting on Friday, September 29 at 11 AM.