Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai City FC relocates AFC Champions League match against star-studded Al-Hilal to Navi Mumbai

    Mumbai City FC shifts AFC Champions League home fixture against Al Hilal from Pune to Navi Mumbai.

    football Mumbai City FC relocates AFC Champions League match against star-studded Al-Hilal to Navi Mumbai snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    Mumbai City FC has made a venue change for their upcoming AFC Champions League group stage match against Al Hilal. Originally scheduled to take place at Pune's Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex stadium on November 6, the match will now be held at Navi Mumbai's Dr DY Patil stadium on the same date.

    In their opening AFC CL fixture, Mumbai City FC faced a 0-2 defeat against Iran's FC Nassaji Mazandaran in Pune. Meanwhile, Al Hilal commenced their AFC CL 2023-24 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Uzbek club Navbahor FC.

    Al Hilal, boasting a rich history in the AFC Champions League, features a star-studded lineup that includes Neymar, Aleksander Mitrovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Ruben Neves. This Saudi Arabian team will pose a significant challenge for Mumbai City FC, who began their Indian Super League (ISL) season with a 2-1 victory over NorthEast United FC.

    Prior to their match against Al Hilal in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai City FC will travel to face Navabhor and Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League. They aim to bounce back after the initial defeat and improve their prospects of advancing to the next round.

    Fans can pre-register for tickets for the home game against Al Hilal, with the process starting on Friday, September 29 at 11 AM.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 2:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Exciting battle awaits in Rajkot; Team news, pitch report and more osf

    India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Exciting battle awaits in Rajkot; Team news, pitch report and more

    IND vs AUS 3rd ODI preview Men in Blue eye rare ODI clean sweep against struggling Australia snt

    IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye rare ODI clean sweep against struggling Australia

    football ISL 2023-24: Coach Cuadrat satisfied with East Bengal FC's energy despite goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Cuadrat satisfied with East Bengal FC's energy despite goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC

    Asian Games 2023: Neha Thakur bags silver in girl's Dinghy sailing event; clinches 12th medal for India snt

    Asian Games 2023: Neha Thakur bags silver in girl's Dinghy sailing event; clinches 12th medal for India

    Football Premier League 2023/24: Jadon Sancho faces first-team ban at Manchester United amid ongoing controversy osf

    Premier League 2023/24: Jadon Sancho faces first-team ban at Manchester United amid ongoing controversy

    Recent Stories

    Protests for Cauvery water: A democratic right or challenge to the courts?

    Protests for Cauvery water: A democratic right or challenge to the courts?

    Kerala: Miscreants cut tail of buffalo in Kozhikode over trade disagreement rkn

    Kerala: Miscreants cut tail of buffalo in Kozhikode over trade disagreement

    World Tourism Day 2023: Here are some tips for a smooth travel journey with kids RBA

    World Tourism Day 2023: Here are some tips for a smooth travel journey with kids

    The Enigmatic Northeast: Exploring India's hidden gem on World Tourism Day 2023 snt eai

    The Enigmatic Northeast: Exploring India's hidden gem on World Tourism Day 2023

    World Tourism Day 2023: Travel hacks to elevate your adventures SHG

    World Tourism Day 2023: Travel hacks to elevate your adventures

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon