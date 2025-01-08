Mohamed Salah moving to Saudi Arabia? Al Hilal eyeing Liverpool star as replacement For Neymar Jr

Along with Al Hilal, Paris Saint Germain and Barcelona are too targeting Mohamed Salah as a potential marquee signing in order to boost their attack for the next season.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been linked with his move to Saudi Arabia after the reports emerged that reigning Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal are eyeing him as a replacement for Neymar Jr.

Salah confirmed that the ongoing season would be his last for Liverpool Football Club (LFC). The Egyptian international joined The Reds in 2017 and emerged as one of their best strikers. The 32-year-old played a crucial role in helping Liverpool clinch their 19th Premier League title in 2020 and 5th Champions League triumph in 2019.

Also read: Mohamed Salah reconfirms Liverpool career is coming to an end, says 'it's my last year in the club' (WATCH)

Despite Salah confirming leaving Liverpool at the end of the ongoing season, the Egyptian star has remained tight-lipped about his next destination. As per the report by Spanish publication AS, Al-Hilal has identified Mohamed Salah as an ideal candidate to replace Neymar Jr.

The Liverpool star is become a free agent once his contract at the club officially gets expired in July and can begin his negotiations for the transfer. Along with Al Hilal, Paris Saint Germain and Barcelona are too targeting Mohamed Salah as a potential marquee signing in order to boost their attack for the next season. However, Saudi Pro League is very desperate to snap up the Egyptian football star, considering his popularity in the Arab world.

Hafez Al Medlej, the former head of the Saudi Pro league's marketing and finance company, said, "We must start working on the signing of Mohamed Salah because he is overwhelmingly popular in the Arab world and in Europe."

Al Hilal signing Neymar Jr from PSG for £78m in 2023 didn't pay off well. The Brazilian international has appeared for Saudi Pro League side in just seven games over the past one year. Though Neymar has the option of contract extension once the current contract expires this summer, Al Hilal are planning for his departure.

Meanwhile, Neymar is reportedly linked with his move to Inter Miami, where he reunite with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Despite he is excited for the possible reunion with Messi and Suarez, the 32-year-old asserted that he is happy at Al Hilal.

"Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible. They are my friends, we still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio. I'm happy at Al Hilal, I'm happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows. Football is full of surprises." Neymar told CNN.

Also read: 'Shame on you Salah': Liverpool star faces backlash from Muslim fans over Christmas photo with family

Latest Videos