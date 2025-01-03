Mohamed Salah reconfirms Liverpool career is coming to an end, says 'it's my last year in the club' (WATCH)

Mohamed Salah has confirmed that the current season will likely be his last at Liverpool, adding extra motivation to his push for Premier League success.

The Egyptian forward, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has expressed frustration over stalled negotiations for a new deal. Despite the uncertainty, Salah has been in extraordinary form, with 17 goals and 13 assists in the Premier League so far, driving Liverpool’s domestic and European campaigns.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Liverpool's highly anticipated clash with Manchester United, Salah revealed that winning the Premier League has taken precedence over his ambitions for Champions League glory this season.

"Probably because we didn’t celebrate the one we won with the club the way we wanted,” Salah explained, referencing Liverpool’s 2020 Premier League triumph, which was overshadowed by COVID-19 restrictions. “And also coming back here, it’s my last year in the club, so you want to do something special for the city. That was the thing in my head.”

When pressed on whether he truly believes this will be his final season at Anfield, Salah responded: “So far yes, last six months. There is no progress there, we are far away from any progress. So we just need to wait and see.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Salah remains focused on finishing his Liverpool career on a high note. “The thing in my head is, if it’s your last six months or year, what do you want to see in the future? Do you want to look back and say I was concerned about the contract or stressed? I just want to say I had an unbelievable season,” he said.

Liverpool currently sit at the top of the Premier League table, and Salah’s contributions have been instrumental in the club’s resurgence. Fans will hope the Egyptian King can deliver one final season of magic before his departure, as he aims to leave a lasting legacy at the club.

