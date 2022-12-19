Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Millions of Messi fans in India rejoice Argentina's World Cup 2022 win; PM Modi congratulates champions

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Argentina on winning the Qatar World Cup 2022 and said the final will be remembered as one of the most thrilling football matches.

    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 12:39 AM IST

    Screams of joy, bursting of firecrackers, shouts of 'Messi', and blowing of trumpets and horns were how thousands of fans across India as they celebrated Argentina's penalty shootout win over France at the Qatar World Cup 2022 final on Sunday night. 

    "We said we (Argentina) would win. Argentina created history. Messi ki jai," jubilant fans from Kerala were shown shouting on various TV channels. 

    Some others said, "Neymar came, Ronaldo came, but it was Messi who walked away with the cup." 

    There were celebrations on the streets of several towns, cities and villages of Kerala as well as in West Bengal, Goa, etc., as the South American team defeated France in the penalty shootout after 120 minutes of gameplay, resulting in a 3-3 scorecard.

    "Vamos," fans, donning the Argentina jersey, were seen shouting across the nation as they jumped up and down and danced around with each other unable to contain their joy. 

    Be it Kerala's capital of Thiruvananthapuram or Malappuram or in West Bengal's Kolkata, similar celebrations by fans of the South American team and Lionel Messi could be seen. Old and young, small children and women, soccer fans celebrated Argentina's win by dancing on the streets, blowing loud horns and bursting firecrackers. 

    Some were too excited to answer reporters' queries on how they were feeling and just responded with screams and incoherent shouts. 

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Argentina on winning the Qatar World Cup 2022 and said the final would be remembered as one of the most thrilling football matches. 

    Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory, he said. 

    Modi tweeted, "This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming FIFA World Cup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!" 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 12:39 AM IST
