'Messi will be sainted': Peter Drury's commentary wins hearts as Argentina crowned World Cup 2022 champions

Lionel Messi tasted World Cup glory in his final appearance in the showpiece tournament as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after an astonishing final finished 3-3 in extra time.

After years of toil, sweat, pain and tears - the moment finally arrived for Lionel Messi to kiss World Cup glory for the first time in his illustrious career. The 35-year-old legendary forward 'completed football' by winning his maiden FIFA World Cup 2022 title as Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after scores were tied at 3-3 in extra time at Doha's Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

The grand finale has all the ingredients for a high-octane clash. What started with Messi's penalty and Angel di Maria's stunner ended with another goal from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and a sensational hat-trick from Frenchman Kylian Mbappe. Eventually, in the penalty shootout, France missed first through Kingsley Coman, and then Aurelien Tchoumeni put it wide. Messi, Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Montiel scored for Argentina, winning their third World Cup title.

"Argentina are the champions of the World... Messi will be sainted," said poetic commentator Peter Drury at the stroke of the winning moment. The iconic commentator's words were apt for the occasion and for a player who has finally added the World Cup trophy to his cabinet.

Peter Drury, one of the most renowned football commentators in the world, has entertained fans throughout the Qatar World Cup 2022, and the moment he took the mic for Argentina vs France final - fans knew they were in for a cracker of a clash. And along with players from both teams, the 54-year-old commentator delivered.

"Lionel Messi has conquered his final peak. Lionel Messi has shaken hands with paradise. The little boy from Rosario, Santa Fe has just pitched up in heaven," the poetic commentator added.

The video of the moment when Argentina became World champions, with Peter Drury's commentary, has now gone viral. "This is what peak commentary performance looks like. Peter Drury," noted one fan, while another added, "Peter Drury with a legendary performance again this World Cup."

A third fan of the commentator said, "The fact that we don’t get Peter Drury commentating the World Cup on every broadcast is a crime," while a fourth noted, "Peter Drury deserves a gold medal."