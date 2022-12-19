Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Messi will be sainted': Peter Drury's commentary wins hearts as Argentina crowned World Cup 2022 champions

    Lionel Messi tasted World Cup glory in his final appearance in the showpiece tournament as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after an astonishing final finished 3-3 in extra time.

    football 'Messi will be sainted': Peter Drury's commentary wins hearts as Argentina crowned World Cup 2022 champions snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 12:24 AM IST

    After years of toil, sweat, pain and tears - the moment finally arrived for Lionel Messi to kiss World Cup glory for the first time in his illustrious career. The 35-year-old legendary forward 'completed football' by winning his maiden FIFA World Cup 2022 title as Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after scores were tied at 3-3 in extra time at Doha's Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

    The grand finale has all the ingredients for a high-octane clash. What started with Messi's penalty and Angel di Maria's stunner ended with another goal from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and a sensational hat-trick from Frenchman Kylian Mbappe. Eventually, in the penalty shootout, France missed first through Kingsley Coman, and then Aurelien Tchoumeni put it wide. Messi, Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Montiel scored for Argentina, winning their third World Cup title.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina wins historic 3rd title after beating France on penalties; Messi fans elated

    "Argentina are the champions of the World... Messi will be sainted," said poetic commentator Peter Drury at the stroke of the winning moment. The iconic commentator's words were apt for the occasion and for a player who has finally added the World Cup trophy to his cabinet.

    Peter Drury, one of the most renowned football commentators in the world, has entertained fans throughout the Qatar World Cup 2022, and the moment he took the mic for Argentina vs France final - fans knew they were in for a cracker of a clash. And along with players from both teams, the 54-year-old commentator delivered.

    "Lionel Messi has conquered his final peak. Lionel Messi has shaken hands with paradise. The little boy from Rosario, Santa Fe has just pitched up in heaven," the poetic commentator added.

    Also read: Who is the original 'Pathaan' of football? Shah Rukh Khan responds ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022 final

    The video of the moment when Argentina became World champions, with Peter Drury's commentary, has now gone viral. "This is what peak commentary performance looks like. Peter Drury," noted one fan, while another added, "Peter Drury with a legendary performance again this World Cup."

    A third fan of the commentator said, "The fact that we don’t get Peter Drury commentating the World Cup on every broadcast is a crime," while a fourth noted, "Peter Drury deserves a gold medal."

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 12:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, aRG vs FRA: Argentina wins historic 3rd title after beating France on penalties; Lionel Messi fans overjoyed-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina wins historic 3rd title after beating France on penalties; Messi fans elated

    football Meme fest explodes after Mbappe double takes Argentina vs France World Cup 2022 final down to the wire snt

    Meme fest explodes after Mbappe's hat-trick takes Argentina vs France World Cup 2022 final down to the wire

    football Deepika Padukone creates history at Qatar World Cup 2022; becomes first Indian to unveil coveted trophy, social media reacts-ayh

    Deepika Padukone creates history at Qatar World Cup 2022; becomes first Indian to unveil coveted trophy

    football Messi and Ronaldo fans engage in war of words after Argentina icon's penalty at World Cup 2022 final vs France snt

    Messi-Ronaldo fans engage in war of words after Argentina icon's penalty at World Cup 2022 final vs France

    football messi vs mbappe Peter Drury Poetic commentator for Argentina vs France Qatar World Cup 2022 final excites fans snt

    It had to be Peter Drury! Poetic commentator for Argentina vs France World Cup 2022 final excites fans

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, aRG vs FRA: Argentina wins historic 3rd title after beating France on penalties; Lionel Messi fans overjoyed-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina wins historic 3rd title after beating France on penalties; Messi fans elated

    football Meme fest explodes after Mbappe double takes Argentina vs France World Cup 2022 final down to the wire snt

    Meme fest explodes after Mbappe's hat-trick takes Argentina vs France World Cup 2022 final down to the wire

    football Deepika Padukone creates history at Qatar World Cup 2022; becomes first Indian to unveil coveted trophy, social media reacts-ayh

    Deepika Padukone creates history at Qatar World Cup 2022; becomes first Indian to unveil coveted trophy

    football Messi and Ronaldo fans engage in war of words after Argentina icon's penalty at World Cup 2022 final vs France snt

    Messi-Ronaldo fans engage in war of words after Argentina icon's penalty at World Cup 2022 final vs France

    Maharashtra winter session to begin on December 19; Opposition to target govt over potential investment loss - adt

    Maha winter session to begin on Dec 19; Opposition to target govt over potential investment loss

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon