Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina wins historic 3rd title after beating France on penalties; Messi fans elated

The globe waited impatiently for Sunday's competitive 2022 FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar. As former two-time champion Argentina and defending two-time champion France squared off at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, the fans were initially somewhat depressed due to the lack of competition from the latter before it all opened up later. After goals from Lionel Messi (23 & 108) and Ángel Di Maria (36) put the Argentines in the driver's seat, Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick pulled the French back. Nevertheless, the La Albicelestes won it cleanly on penalties to hand the side their third WC title and the first since 1986, when late-great Argentine legend Diego Maradona lifted it the last time. Meanwhile, fans were both emotional and triumphant at the same time.

It all started in the 21st minute when Ousmane Dembélé brought down Di Maria inside the box, as referee Szymon Marciniak instantly pointed at the spot. As Messi overtook the spot-kick, it was an excellent and calm finish, sending Hugo Lloris to the wrong side to hand Argentina the opening lead.

Meanwhile, La Albicelestes doubled the lead 13 minutes later, thanks to Alexis Mac Allister's timely assist to an unmarked Di Maria, who rushed in from the left to fire it past Lloris. It appeared game-over for France, as Argentina maintained the 2-0 lead at half-time. However, Les Blues had other plans in the second half.

While the French seemed to be holding on to the ball and playing the game of possession, it was in the 79th when Nicolás Otamendi dragged Randal Kolo Muani inside the box, as they were handed a penalty this time. As Mbappe took charge for the spot-kick, he successfully converted it, despite Emiliano Martinez diving on the right side.

With Argentina still recollecting itself from the howler, Mbappe pushed in again. A timely assist from Marcus Thuram allowed the former from the left to hammer the second past Martinez, allowing Les Bleus to get themselves back into the game rightfully. France continued to push in and play attacking football as both sides reached a stalemate, forcing the contest into extra time.

As things moved into extra time, it was a stalemate in the first half of ET. As for the following half, Messi dramatically restored Argentina's lead in the 109th, as Lautaro Martinez's shot was a rebound off Lloris that landed in front of Messi, who fired it in, while Dayot Upamecano's attempt to clear it was in vain as he was well beyond the goal-line.

And, just when it seemed that La Albicelestes had it within its grasp, nine minutes later, Mbappe's shot was elbowed by Gonzalo Montiel inside the box, resulting in a penalty, as the former successfully converted it again to script his hat-trick. It was followed by some close attempts again, but to no avail, as things went into the penalty shootout.

In the shootout, Mbappe and Messi began on scoring terms. However, Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni missed for France, while Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel were on target, handing the Argentines their historic third title while leaving the French in tears.