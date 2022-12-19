Qatar World Cup 2022: Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe bags Golden Boot - Here's list of award winners

Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina has trounced France on penalties to win its third WC title. Meanwhile, we look at all the award winners of the tournament.

Image credit: Getty

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is done and dusted, as Argentina edged past defending two-time champion France on penalties in the final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday. It is the former's third WC title and the first since 1986, lifted by the late-great Argentine legend Diego Maradona. Lionel Messi scored a brace, while Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick, while after a 3-3 draw, La Albicelestes powered past Les Blues on penalties 4-2. Meanwhile, during the post-match presentation ceremony, the traditional award ceremony was held, and here we present the list of all the award winners this term.

Image credit: Getty

Golden Ball and Silver Boot: Lionel Messi - Scored seven goals in the competition, the second most after Mbappe. FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Getty

Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappé - Scored the most goals in the event (8) along with a couple of assists, including the hat-trick in the final. Bronze Boot: Olivier Giroud - Scored four goals (third most). ALSO READ: QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 - ARGENTINA WINS HISTORIC 3RD TITLE AFTER BEATING FRANCE ON PENALTIES; MESSI FANS JOYED

Image credit: Getty

Golden Glove: Emiliano Martínez - Was rock-solid for the Argentine goalkeeping department, including a vital penalty save during the shootout.

Image credit: Getty