Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe bags Golden Boot - Here's list of award winners

    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 12:31 AM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina has trounced France on penalties to win its third WC title. Meanwhile, we look at all the award winners of the tournament.

    Image credit: Getty

    The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is done and dusted, as Argentina edged past defending two-time champion France on penalties in the final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday. It is the former's third WC title and the first since 1986, lifted by the late-great Argentine legend Diego Maradona. Lionel Messi scored a brace, while Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick, while after a 3-3 draw, La Albicelestes powered past Les Blues on penalties 4-2. Meanwhile, during the post-match presentation ceremony, the traditional award ceremony was held, and here we present the list of all the award winners this term.

    Image credit: Getty

    Golden Ball and Silver Boot: Lionel Messi - Scored seven goals in the competition, the second most after Mbappe.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappé - Scored the most goals in the event (8) along with a couple of assists, including the hat-trick in the final.

    Bronze Boot: Olivier Giroud - Scored four goals (third most).

    ALSO READ: QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 - ARGENTINA WINS HISTORIC 3RD TITLE AFTER BEATING FRANCE ON PENALTIES; MESSI FANS JOYED

    Image credit: Getty

    Golden Glove: Emiliano Martínez - Was rock-solid for the Argentine goalkeeping department, including a vital penalty save during the shootout.

    Image credit: Getty

    FIFA Young Player Award: Enzo Fernández - Scored a goal while also netting an own goal but was highly influential in the midfield for the Argentines.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football 'Messi will be sainted': Peter Drury's commentary wins hearts as Argentina crowned World Cup 2022 champions snt

    'Messi will be sainted': Peter Drury's commentary wins hearts as Argentina crowned World Cup 2022 champions

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, aRG vs FRA: Argentina wins historic 3rd title after beating France on penalties; Lionel Messi fans overjoyed-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina wins historic 3rd title after beating France on penalties; Messi fans elated

    football Meme fest explodes after Mbappe double takes Argentina vs France World Cup 2022 final down to the wire snt

    Meme fest explodes after Mbappe's hat-trick takes Argentina vs France World Cup 2022 final down to the wire

    football Deepika Padukone creates history at Qatar World Cup 2022; becomes first Indian to unveil coveted trophy, social media reacts-ayh

    Deepika Padukone creates history at Qatar World Cup 2022; becomes first Indian to unveil coveted trophy

    football Messi and Ronaldo fans engage in war of words after Argentina icon's penalty at World Cup 2022 final vs France snt

    Messi-Ronaldo fans engage in war of words after Argentina icon's penalty at World Cup 2022 final vs France

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for December 19 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 19, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    football 'Messi will be sainted': Peter Drury's commentary wins hearts as Argentina crowned World Cup 2022 champions snt

    'Messi will be sainted': Peter Drury's commentary wins hearts as Argentina crowned World Cup 2022 champions

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, aRG vs FRA: Argentina wins historic 3rd title after beating France on penalties; Lionel Messi fans overjoyed-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina wins historic 3rd title after beating France on penalties; Messi fans elated

    football Meme fest explodes after Mbappe double takes Argentina vs France World Cup 2022 final down to the wire snt

    Meme fest explodes after Mbappe's hat-trick takes Argentina vs France World Cup 2022 final down to the wire

    football Deepika Padukone creates history at Qatar World Cup 2022; becomes first Indian to unveil coveted trophy, social media reacts-ayh

    Deepika Padukone creates history at Qatar World Cup 2022; becomes first Indian to unveil coveted trophy

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon