Who is the original 'Pathaan' of football? Shah Rukh Khan responds ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022 final

Ahead of the Argentina vs France final at Qatar World Cup 2022, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reveals who he thinks is the original 'Pathaan' of football.

Ahead of Argentina vs France final at Qatar World Cup 2022, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan appeared on JioCinema's pre-match presentation to promote his upcoming movie 'Pathaan' and discuss what fans can expect from the Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe clash.

During his movie's promotion, the Badshah of Bollywood was asked a host of questions, including who he thought was the original 'Pathaan' of football. Most football fans would have expected Shah Rukh Khan to take either Messi or his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo's name, but the iconic actor dubbed Wayne Rooney as the 'Pathaan' of the sport.

Also read: Argentina vs France numerology prediction: 'Nostradamus' Athos Salome hints at World Cup 2022 winner

SRK believes that former England and Manchester United legend was always the kind of player that stood tall and was a 'tough lad' during his playing days. Shah Rukh Khan added that Rooney enthralled millions with his stellar gameplay and was the go-to man in a crisis for both club and country.

"When you want someone to come and save it at the last moment, Wayne Rooney is the man, same as Pathaan. So I would choose him as Pathaan," said King Khan.

Several fans of both SRK and Rooney took to Twitter to cherish the two legends in their field in one frame. Some also relished when the former England star tried the iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose for the cameras.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Shah Rukh Khan finds it tough to choose his favourite between Argentina and France

With Mbappe serving as France's star player this tournament, the defending Champions are attempting to reclaim their title. Meanwhile, Messi and the Argentinean team, who overcame a setback to Saudi Arabia in their opening clash, are all set to win the coveted trophy in the 35-year-old's last appearance in the showpiece tournament.

Messi enters his second World Cup final as the joint-leading scorer alongside his PSG teammate Mbappe, with five goals each. Their match on Sunday will determine who leaves the tournament with the coveted golden boot.

Also read: Argentina vs France: PSG president Al-Khelaifi picks his side in Messi vs Mbappe World Cup 2022 final battle

Shah Rukh Khan is among the football enthusiasts worldwide who are unsure who will win the championship game on Sunday. The Pathaan actor was participating in his #AskSRK session on Twitter, where he engaged with followers and responded to their questions for 15 minutes on various subjects.

Khan was asked by a user who he would be rooting for at the Qatar World Cup 2022 final. "Arre yaar, the heart says Messi, no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also," said the actor in his response to the fan on Twitter.

Meanwhile, another user asked SRK: “Why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi?” King Khan in his trademark style, replied, “Just as advice, don’t keep finding better….it destroys the good!”