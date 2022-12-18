Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It had to be Peter Drury! Poetic commentator for Argentina vs France World Cup 2022 final excites fans

    Peter Drury, known by many as the most articulate commentator in the football world, provided commentary for Qatar World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France on Sunday at Doha's Lusail Stadium.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

    Premier League supporters know the value of the renowned Peter Drury's voice and commentary during a pivotal game. He is currently the most insightful and poetic football expert. Since the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022, the 54-year-old has provided commentary to some of the showpiece tournament's games.

    Fans, who have missed football's Wordsworth, have enjoyed hearing him commentate iconic clashes at Doha this winter and experienced the thrill once again for the grand finale between Argentina vs France at Lusail Stadium.

    Also read: Argentina vs France: From speed to dribbling - Rating Messi and Mbappe's skills ahead of World Cup 2022 final

    Now an official commentator for NBC Sports, Peter Drury took the mic for the much-anticipated clash between Lionel Messi's men against the defending champions. Football enthusiasts could not get enough of having the veteran commentate for the game.

    For Argentina, Ángel Di María returned to action, while Leandro Paredes was dropped to the bench. Messi made history by playing his 26th World Cup match and breaking the record for most appearances in the competition previously held by Germany's Lothar Matthaus. Marcos Acuña was initially named in Argentina's starting lineup but had to withdraw late due to an injury and has been replaced by Nicolas Tagliafico.

    Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot are back in France's starting lineup after recovering from the sicknesses that prevented them from participating in the semi-final triumph over Morocco. Les Bleus are aiming to become the first nation to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1962, while Argentina hopes to lift the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

    "Peter Drury better be calling this game," noted one fan ahead of the Argentina vs France grand finale, while another posted said, "My Goat tonight will be Peter Drury."

    Also read: Argentina vs France numerology prediction: 'Nostradamus' Athos Salome hints at World Cup 2022 winner

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2022, 8:30 PM IST
