Argentina vs France numerology prediction: 'Nostradamus' Athos Salome hints at World Cup 2022 winner

Hours before the Qatar World Cup 2022 grand finale between Argentina and France, modern-Nostradamus Athos Salome has provided a numerological break up of which team stands a better chance of winning the coveted trophy.

The stage is set for a clash between Argentina and France at the Qatar World Cup 2022 grand finale on Sunday, December 18. All eyes will be on the mouth-watering contest between two Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars - Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. One is a legendary forward, who will feature in his last World Cup game, while another is a 23-year-old sensation eyeing his second consecutive victory on football's grandest stage. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022 closing ceremony: Date, time, performers, where to watch in India and more

Ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France, modern-Nostradamus, Athos Salome has provided an in-depth numerology prediction of which team stands a more substantial chance of lifting the coveted trophy. The Brazilian fortune-teller created a buzz by predicting before the tournament that the two nations would face each other in the grand finale.

Taking to Instagram, Athos Salome provided a demonstration of simple cabalistic analysis Argentina National Team (5 and 8) = 13

"The chance to start over-represents the completion of creation and the beginning of a new cycle, number of infinity and conquer."

Won 2 of Cups - Year: 1978 and 1986 (8 years)

Argentina hasn't won a World Cup in 36 years, since 1986. (36/2 = 18)

Competition day: 18 = 1 + 8 = ( 9 ) (9 x 4 = 36)

Number of goals by attacking players:

Messi: 5 / Julian Alvarez: 4 = 9 Enter the Los Hermanos stadium, adventurers, to spend all your sweat searching for the cup. This is the year to be fruitful, your chance. The selection needs flexibility, as well as versatility and intelligence, to dominate the opposing team. Above all, avoid anxiety, indiscipline, instability, impulsiveness and unfaithfulness, and be cautious. Disharmony with 1, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 9

French National Team (4 and 7) = 11

"A lot of attitude and discipline is the number with the greatest spiritual and magnetic force, which can manipulate and attract what it wants."

Won 2 of Cups - Year: 1998 & 2018 (20 years)

France hasn't won a World Cup in 4 years, since 2018. (36/4=9)

Competition day: 18 = 1 + 8 = ( 9 ) (9 x 4 = 36)

Number of goals by attacking players:

Mbappe: 5 / Giroud: 4 = 9

Enter the "Les Bleus" stadium, methods and goals, will cause and the fans will vibrate, but they are unsure. Disharmony with 2, 3, 5, 6, 8 and 9

