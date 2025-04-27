Brazil are reportedly intensifying efforts to appoint Carlo Ancelotti as their new national team coach following Real Madrid’s dramatic Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona on Saturday.

Ancelotti’s side suffered a 3-2 loss after extra time, with Jules Kounde scoring the decisive goal. The match ended in controversy, as Jude Bellingham, Antonio Rudiger, and Lucas Vazquez were all sent off amid chaotic scenes.

Despite Real Madrid still being in the thick of the La Liga title race, Ancelotti’s future at the Bernabeu looks increasingly uncertain. Brazil, keen to secure a top-class manager ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay in June, are said to be working hard behind the scenes to bring him in as soon as possible.

Ancelotti-Raphinha chat fuels speculation

Adding further intrigue, Ancelotti was photographed talking to Brazil star Raphinha during the Copa del Rey final clash, sending social media into a frenzy with speculation about his future.

Brazil FA intermediary spotted in Sevilla

Diego Fernandes, an intermediary for the Brazilian Football Association, was again spotted at the final in Sevilla and is understood to have held further talks with Ancelotti. Fernandes has spent considerable time in Spain recently in an attempt to convince the Italian to take charge of the Seleçao following Dorival Junior’s dismissal after a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Argentina last month.

Reports described Fernandes’ approach as "tactful and diplomatic," aiming for an early release that would be seen as a respectful agreement between Ancelotti and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, rather than a consequence of any deterioration in their working relationship.

Ancelotti remains under contract with Real Madrid until 2026, but his post-match comments on Saturday hinted at a potential departure. "I could stay at Real Madrid or maybe leave, we will see. It will be a topic for the next weeks not for today," he said.

If Ancelotti does leave, former Real Madrid midfielder and current Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is tipped as the leading candidate to succeed him at the Santiago Bernabeu.