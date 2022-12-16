Argentina vs France: From speed to dribbling - Rating Messi and Mbappe's skills ahead of World Cup 2022 final

Ahead of the high-octane Qatar World Cup 2022 grand finale between Argentina and France, here's a look at how Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe fair on seven game-changing parameters.

After three weeks of high-octane football action at the Qatar World Cup 2022, the stage is set for the grand finale between Argentina and France. Doha's Lusail Stadium and enthusiasts worldwide are gearing up to witness the M&M show, i.e. Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe. The showdown between the 35-year-old legend of the sport and the 23-year-old sensational future of football is expected to fire the clash as one of the showpiece tournament's greatest finals. Ahead of Sunday's game, here's a look at how the two Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars fair on 7 parameters that could prove to be the game-changer in deciding which team will lift the coveted trophy.

Goal-scoring capability If Messi scores on Sunday, the Argentinian icon will become the first player in World Cup history to score in the group stage, the round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has 5 goals and 3 assists in the tournament, while Mbappe, also in sublime form, has 5 goals and 2 assists. These two are equally aware of where and how to find the back of the net. Messi on goal-scoring capability - 10/10

Mbappe on goal-scoring capability - 10/10

Speed Football lovers would agree that watching Mbappe power forward at pace is one of the best sights in the sport. Argentina fell victim to the Frenchman's speed at the 2018 World Cup and is at risk of enduring the same on Sunday. Messi is not perceived as a speedster. What impresses us most about the 35-year-old is how quickly he thinks. Mbappe is the faster of the two, though, when it comes to pure speed. Messi on speed - 7/10

Mbappe on speed - 10/10

Dribbling skills During Argentina's win over Croatia in the semi-finals, Josko Gvardiol, who had a good World Cup 2022, could not stop Messi from providing Julian Alvarez with a sensational assist. Football lovers witnessed pure Messi magic, and despite being 35, how the Argentinian icon stops, starts, fakes left and turns right to go past a host of defenders is a sheer treat. Mbappe is devastating in his way. Both have generated the most opportunities at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups after moving the ball at least five metres forward, but Messi undoubtedly has an edge. Messi on dribbling skills - 9/10

Mbappe on dribbling skills - 8/10

Passing skills Messi's vision was evident in that assist for Nahuel Mollina against the Netherlands. Most players wouldn't have noticed that pass, much less been able to complete it. Still, the former Barcelona legend did. Naturally, the Argentinian is a dribbling King. But he is also a fantastic passer with needle-eye precision. Mbappe's ability to pass is not his strongest suit, but he is not a wimp with the ball. The 23-year-old sensation has shown he knows when and to whom to pass during the buildup to France's opening goal against England. Messi on passing skills - 9/10

Mbappe on passing skills - 8/10

Riding challenges Footballers with a reputation for rolling around, diving, flopping, and dropping can gain attention. However, Messi is unique. He will do so if he wants to maintain his balance and hold onto the ball. Messi can get enough chances from defenders like Gvardiol to choose the simple route and drop down for a free kick. Nevertheless, he will typically remain upright. Mbappe, on the other hand, tends to be quickly brought down by defenders on a good challenge. Messi on riding challenges - 7/10

Mbappe on riding challenges - 6/10

Work rate Messi ran five miles in 90 minutes during an El Clasico game in December 2017. According to the statistics, he "walked" 83% of the time, "jogged" 11%, "ran" 5%, and "sprinted" 1% of the time. He nevertheless contributed a goal and an assist to Barcelona's 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in that match. Defenders may be disoriented just by his presence. Like when Alvarez raced behind to get the penalty for Argentina's opening goal against Croatia, Gvardiol appeared worried about Messi. He reserves himself for the big moments at age 35, and Argentina's team makes up for it. The same is true of Mbappe and France. He does not go around again. When Morocco's right-back Achraf Hakimi made forward runs without Mbappe behind him, some of their finest chances came. These players can make an impression without exerting themselves physically from beginning to end. When necessary, they are explosive. Messi's work rate - 6/10

Mbappe's work rate - 6/10

Leadership quality Messi at Qatar World Cup 2022 has been more emotional than anything else, and fans of Argentina witnessed a different side of their messiah after the win over the Netherlands. The rest of the team has adapted well to their leader. Mbappe is only 23, and still has a long way to go. But the team turn to the PSG sensation as their go-to man who can create magic at unexpected moments. Imagine if Les Bleus didn't have Mbappe going into Sunday's grand finale. Didier Deschamps and the team's panic button would be buzzing all through. Messi on leadership - 9/10

Mbappe on leadership - 8/10

