Mason Greenwood revamps Instagram profile; fans believe he's staying at Man United

Days after charges of attempted rape and assault against him were dropped, Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has made significant changes to his Instagram page.

Days after the prosecution dismissed the alleged rape and assault allegations against Mason Greenwood, the forward has made considerable modifications to his Instagram page, keeping Manchester United and Nike in his bio while deleting more than 180 posts and removing his profile photo. The 21-year-old had 191 posts on his profile back in October, but there are currently only nine.

The most current of the nine posts on his profile is from January last year, which depicts Greenwood playing for Manchester United. Each post's comments section is still disabled.

In February of last year, reports revealed that Greenwood had lost his sponsorship with Nike without being paid a dime due to allegations of rape and abuse against him. It was understood that a provision in his endorsement agreement gave Nike the right to break all relations with the United player without compensating him for reputational harm and loss of economic value.

Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 and suspended on full pay by Manchester United shortly after videos and images were posted online. The Crown Prosecution Service revealed on Thursday, though, that more charges had been dropped due to 'key witnesses' quitting the case.

United delivered a brief statement more than three hours after the news was made public.

"Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete," the statement read.

Greenwood, who has a 70,000 pounds-a-week contract until 2025 with the option of a further year at United, is not expected to return to training or to play while the internal probe is ongoing. A timeframe has yet to be set, but the Red Devils will face intense pressure to complete it.

The forward's last match for United was in the 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham on January 22 last year, with his final goal coming in a 3-1 win at Brentford three days earlier. Greenwood's No 11 shirt number has yet to be re-allocated. His only appearance for the England national team was against Iceland in September 2020.

Meanwhile, Greenwood's Instagram profile revamp has got Man United fans talking again, with most believing that the player is here to stay at Old Trafford. "He is staying," said one fan on Twitter, while another added, "He shouldn't come back."

A third fan noted, "I definitely want Greenwood back. Everyone deserves a second chance," while a fourth stated, "Back to Carrington."

