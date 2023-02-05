Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man United players fear Mason Greenwood's return in dressing room could derail their progress - Report

    Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood recently had attempted rape and assault charges dropped against him but still faces an internal club investigation.

    football Man United players fear Mason Greenwood's return in dressing room could derail their progress - Report snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 6:15 PM IST

    Despite all charges of attempted rape and assault being dropped against Mason Greenwood, Manchester United players are reportedly wary about the forward's reintegration into the team's locker room because they believe it will hinder their progress.

    The 21-year-old just had attempted rape and assault allegations against him dismissed; nonetheless, he is still the subject of an internal club investigation to determine whether to keep him or split ways with Erik ten Hag's first-team squad.

    Also read: Should Mason Greenwood play for Manchester United again? Fans remain divided

    Greenwood, who was listed among United's Under-21 players at the start of the season, is still on the Premier League squad list, but there are growing worries.

    According to The Sun, the team - who have made significant progress under the Dutchman this season - are concerned that his return could derail their momentum.

    "The players are open to him returning to the team, but the scrutiny could be massively distracting. The dressing room is the happiest it has been for ages, and no one wants to rock the boat," the report stated, quoting a source.

    Despite off-field troubles with Greenwood and Cristiano Ronaldo, United has been in excellent form under ten Hag's leadership this year and is third in the table. The Red Devils have only lost one competitive match since the beginning of November, and they've also advanced to the Europa League's next round.

    Also read: Meme fest explodes after Man United's Mason Greenwood cleared of all attempted rape and assault charges

    Greenwood, who has a contract with the club through 2025, played his last game for United in January 2022. The roster United submitted to UEFA for the Europa League knockout stages was updated on Friday, although Greenwood's name was absent.

    Ten Hag refused to comment further on the Greenwood situation when he held his press conference ahead of Saturday's home league fixture with Crystal Palace. "I can't say anything about it. I refer to the statement of the club and at this moment I can't add anything," he said.

    In a statement released three hours after the Crown Prosecution Service announced charges were being dropped, the club said, "Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete."

    Reports also claim the United forward would reportedly be willing to resurrect his football career in China if Manchester United terminated his contract.  

    Also read: United to conduct own investigation on Greenwood after dropped charges; Neville explains 'clumsy' tweet like

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2023, 6:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Quetta blast: 5 injured in TTP-orchestrated explosion; Babar vs Sarfaraz PSL exhibition match halted briefly snt

    Quetta blast: 5 injured in TTP-orchestrated explosion; Babar vs Sarfaraz PSL exhibition match halted briefly

    WPL 2023 Jhulan Goswami appointed team mentor of Mumbai Indians womens team; Charlotte Edwards head coach snt

    WPL 2023: Jhulan Goswami appointed team mentor of Mumbai Indians women's team; Charlotte Edwards head coach

    Pervez Musharraf passes away: When former Pak president praised Dhoni's long locks; said 'don't get a haircut' watch snt

    Pervez Musharraf passes away: When former Pak president asked Dhoni not to get a haircut - WATCH

    Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli booked for abusing and assaulting wife Andrea snt

    Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli booked for abusing and assaulting wife Andrea

    football 'Casemiro is the new Undertaker': Man United star trolled after red card shown for grabbing crystal palace Hughes' throat snt

    'Casemiro is the new Undertaker': Man United star trolled after red card shown for grabbing Hughes' throat

    Recent Stories

    After Musharraf's demise, Bilawal changes Twitter profile image to picture of Benzair Bhutto, Nawab Akbar Bugti - adt

    After Musharraf's demise, Bilawal changes Twitter profile image to picture of Benzair Bhutto, Nawab Bugti

    Hum Adanike Hain Kaun series Congress to ask three questions daily to PM Modi details here gcw

    'Hum Adanike Hain Kaun' series: Congress to ask three questions daily to PM Modi

    How Kiara Advani almost caused Shark Tank India's former judge Ashneer Grover's divorce; read this RBA

    How Kiara Advani almost caused Shark Tank India's former judge Ashneer Grover's divorce; read this

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding details: All you need to know about the grand SHAADI RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding details: All you need to know about the grand SHAADI

    Amazon layoff Here is how much tech giant has to pay to sacked employees gcw

    Amazon layoff: Here's how much tech giant has to pay to sacked employees

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon