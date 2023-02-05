Man United players fear Mason Greenwood's return in dressing room could derail their progress - Report

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood recently had attempted rape and assault charges dropped against him but still faces an internal club investigation.

Despite all charges of attempted rape and assault being dropped against Mason Greenwood, Manchester United players are reportedly wary about the forward's reintegration into the team's locker room because they believe it will hinder their progress.

The 21-year-old just had attempted rape and assault allegations against him dismissed; nonetheless, he is still the subject of an internal club investigation to determine whether to keep him or split ways with Erik ten Hag's first-team squad.

Also read: Should Mason Greenwood play for Manchester United again? Fans remain divided

Greenwood, who was listed among United's Under-21 players at the start of the season, is still on the Premier League squad list, but there are growing worries.

According to The Sun, the team - who have made significant progress under the Dutchman this season - are concerned that his return could derail their momentum.

"The players are open to him returning to the team, but the scrutiny could be massively distracting. The dressing room is the happiest it has been for ages, and no one wants to rock the boat," the report stated, quoting a source.

Despite off-field troubles with Greenwood and Cristiano Ronaldo, United has been in excellent form under ten Hag's leadership this year and is third in the table. The Red Devils have only lost one competitive match since the beginning of November, and they've also advanced to the Europa League's next round.

Also read: Meme fest explodes after Man United's Mason Greenwood cleared of all attempted rape and assault charges

Greenwood, who has a contract with the club through 2025, played his last game for United in January 2022. The roster United submitted to UEFA for the Europa League knockout stages was updated on Friday, although Greenwood's name was absent.

Ten Hag refused to comment further on the Greenwood situation when he held his press conference ahead of Saturday's home league fixture with Crystal Palace. "I can't say anything about it. I refer to the statement of the club and at this moment I can't add anything," he said.

In a statement released three hours after the Crown Prosecution Service announced charges were being dropped, the club said, "Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete."

Reports also claim the United forward would reportedly be willing to resurrect his football career in China if Manchester United terminated his contract.

Also read: United to conduct own investigation on Greenwood after dropped charges; Neville explains 'clumsy' tweet like